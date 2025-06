Cairo, Egypt - Travco Group is proud to announce the opening of Giza Palace Hotel & Spa, a landmark destination redefining luxury hospitality in Egypt and the latest addition to The Leading Hotels of the World.

Located in the heart of West Cairo, just 15 minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa spans over 33,000 square meters and features 560 generously spaced luxurious rooms and suites. The design seamlessly blends Egyptian elegance with contemporary sophistication, offering guests a sense of grandeur paired with intimate comfort.

Nestled within a vibrant F&B and retail district, the hotel also sits steps away from Cairo’s key lifestyle and business hubs.

As Cairo’s first major luxury hotel debut in over a decade, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa marks a significant moment for the city, offering a new destination for global travelers, business executives, and locals to experience exceptional dining, wellness, and cultural immersion.

Giza Palace Hotel & Spa introduces an elevated hospitality experience through a suite of worldclass amenities and curated guest services, including: • A signature Mediterranean restaurant led by Michelin-starred Chef Sergi Arola, alongside a curated selection of international culinary concepts, including the globally renowned Beefbar

A 1,900-square-meter spa and wellness sanctuary, with luxurious treatments and traditional Hammam rituals

A majestic ballroom hosting over 1,000 guests, complemented by refined meeting rooms • A state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop padel court, and serene relaxation terraces • A Kids’ Club designed to inspire and engage young guests with safe, enriching experiences

Tailored concierge services, offering cultural and leisure experiences from private pyramid tours to bespoke Nile cruise experiences

More than a hotel, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is a celebration of heritage, hospitality, and elevated living, inviting discerning travelers from around the world to discover Cairo in a new light.

About Giza Palace Hotel & Spa

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World and developed by Travco Group, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is Egypt’s newest luxury landmark, a refined hospitality destination that bridges timeless Egyptian heritage with modern sophistication. Located in the heart of Cairo, the hotel features elegantly appointed rooms and suites, world-class dining led by Michelin-starred talent, expansive wellness facilities, and bespoke cultural experiences. Giza Palace Hotel & Spa sets a new benchmark for excellence in the region, redefining what it means to experience Cairo in style.

Media Contact:

Giza Palace Marketing

pr@gizapalace.com

PR Agency: COPIA PR

gizapalace@copia-group.com