​​​​DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Extreme Networks™, Inc., a leader in cloud networking, today announced its participation in GITEX Global 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center from 16 – 20 October. Visitors to Extreme’s stand will learn how they can leverage their networks as a strategic asset to improve operations, drive better experiences for end users and positively impact organizational outcomes, Demonstrations will include the network industry’s first digital twin capabilities within the ExtremeCloud™ IQ platform.

At the Extreme Networks stand; C10 in Hall 20, attendees will learn more about:

Extreme’s new regional UAE Data Center, which supports AI-driven networking and data sovereignty. Within two months of its launch, the RDC already manages over 5000 devices from 300+ customers.

ExtremeCloud IQ, an end-to-end cloud management platform that gives customers improved visibility and control over their entire network, as well as access to the networking industry’s first digital twin capabilities. With a digital twin of their network, customers can simplify staging, validation and deployment of switches and access points from the cloud and significantly reduce the time it takes to complete a deployment. The platform also includes explainable machine learning and AI features to help IT teams reduce mean time to resolution, distinguish network anomalies and verify and trust proactive insights.

How Wi-Fi solutions which are being used to transform fan experiences and streamline operations for clubs like Manchester United at Old Trafford.

GITEX Global 2023 will take place at Dubai World Trade Center, the largest exhibition venue in the region, which leverages Extreme’s solutions to ensure seamless visitor experiences.

Executive Perspectives

Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director – META, Extreme Networks

“Extreme strives to push the boundaries of what can be achieved by leveraging the network as a strategic asset. With the META region facing new and exciting developments in the technology landscape, GITEX 2023 gives us the welcome opportunity to learn, discuss and exchange insights that will shape our digital future. This year we’ll demonstrate how the power of network analytics, AIOps, machine learning and automation can improve operations and drive better customer experiences. Together with our partners and the customers we are re-imagining connectivity to create one infinitely distributed, scalable and customer-centric network.”

