Dubai, UAE: The International Task Force on Teachers has formally appointed Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences as a member of the High-Level Steering Committee responsible for guiding a comprehensive global study by UNESCO on the status of teachers worldwide.

The decision was announced during the most recent meeting of the Teacher Task Force Steering Committee, held within the framework of Education 2030 goals. The session was attended by Ms Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, and Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Foundation, alongside international experts and task force members from various countries.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi stated that the Foundation’s inclusion in the High-Level Committee reflects its longstanding regional and international leadership in supporting teachers and promoting educational initiatives, under the direction of Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation.

His Excellency emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for teachers through improved policies, development opportunities, and societal recognition—factors that directly influence the sustainability and quality of education systems.

The UNESCO-led study is a landmark initiative designed to establish a robust and evidence-based understanding of the challenges facing teachers and the teaching profession globally. It comes at a time of increasing teacher shortages and declining interest in the profession among younger generations. The study also aims to inform international policy and strategy development to enhance teacher support, improve working conditions, and elevate the professional status of teachers.

Hamdan Foundation’s participation in the committee underscores its role as a strategic partner in global efforts to advance education—particularly in reforming and innovating teacher preparation and training systems. Through its membership, the Foundation will provide technical and knowledge-based support to help ensure the success of this global initiative, in line with its mission to enhance education quality and promote educational excellence.

Ms Stefania Giannini expressed her appreciation to participating institutions, commending the Teacher Task Force for keeping the issue of teachers at the forefront of the global education agenda. She also stressed the importance of joint efforts to build education systems that can meet the demands of today’s world—with teachers at the core of the learning process.

The High-Level Steering Committee includes leading education experts, representatives of international organizations, and academic institutions. It is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the study, validating its findings, and contributing to the development of an expanded global report. The final report will be presented to UNESCO member states and will include policy recommendations to strengthen the teaching profession and ensure the availability of qualified, motivated teachers worldwide.