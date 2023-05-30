The first ever GITEX Africa opens its doors in Marrakesh, Morocco on 31 May and will run until June 2nd, 2023. As Africa's largest trade fair for technology and start-ups, GITEX Africa's mission is to strengthen digital transformation cooperation and partnerships across the continent, shaping the vision for a more connected, inclusive and sustainable digital economy. As one of the key players at this event, Huawei, a Platinum Sponsor, is reaffirming its commitment to unleashing the potential of digital technology to guide Africa towards new and ever more promising horizons.

The summit is set to host over 30 government delegations, 250 speakers, 250 global investors and 900 companies and start-ups showcasing their innovations. During three days, all these stakeholders will share their views and ideas on the opportunities and unlimited potential of new technologies, as well as on the challenges associated with digital transformation in Africa, including connectivity, the digital divide and regulation. The program features a series inspiring talks on topics ranging from artificial intelligence and sustainable development to energy access and cybersecurity.

Among those stakeholders sharing their engaging insights and expertise on the role that new technologies can and must play in Africa's future are a number of Huawei’s experts. On 31 May, Tonny Bao, Huawei's Vice-Chairman, will deliver a speech on ‘Unleashing the potential of digital technology for a new Africa’. On the same day, Youssef Ait Kaddour, Chief Cybersecurity & Privacy Officer at Huawei Morocco, will address the importance of redefining the role of Chief Information Security Officer at a time when disruptive technologies such as cloud computing and AI are driving companies to stand out from the crowd. Charlly Li, VP Cloud Ecosystem & Partner Development at Huawei Northern Africa, will present the Huawei Cloud Start-Up Program, which is being rolled out in several African countries to support young entrepreneurs by mobilizing human and technological resources.

Huawei will also be hosting two major events aimed at strengthening ties with its partners: the ‘Northern Africa Partners Conference 2023’ and the ‘Huawei Cloud Northern Africa Partners’. Both will be held on Thursday June 1st.

Furthermore, GITEX Africa will provide the occasion for Huawei to launch new products and solutions. The company will also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Guinea Conakry's Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy.

During a gala dinner being held on Wednesday May 31st, Terry He, President of Huawei Northern Africa, and Colin Hu, President Enterprise & Cloud of Huawei Northern Africa, will talk specifically about Huawei's strategy in Africa for 2023. The dinner will also be attended by prominent delegates, including representatives from the Côte d'Ivoire Ministry of Transport, NAS Egypt, Smart Africa, Morocco's Digital Development Agency (ADD) and Ethio Telecom.

This major event's mission and ambition of making Africa the center of digital excellence and a land of opportunity and investment is shared by Huawei. Taking part in the inaugural GITEX Africa is therefore an important opportunity for the company to promote Africa as a competitive technology continent on the international stage, and to highlight African skills in the digital sector.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key areas – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services is both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich lives at home and inspire innovation in companies of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation is driven by customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, focusing on technological breakthroughs that move the world forward. Operating in more than 170 countries and across the African continent, (28 locations in the Northern Africa region). Huawei was founded in 1987 and is a privately held company wholly owned by its employees.

