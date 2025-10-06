DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- As AI reshapes industries worldwide, the Middle East is embracing digitalisation to drive its transition beyond oil. iFLYTEK, Asia Pacific’s leading intelligent speech and AI company, will return to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 under the theme “AI Connecting Ideas”. The company will showcase a broad portfolio of solutions, including the global debut of two flagship products in Dubai, highlighting its local commitment to break barriers, connect diverse sectors to drive sustainable growth.

At GITEX 2025, iFLYTEK will showcase three portfolios - AI Translation, AI Infrastructure and AI Solutions, tailored to the region's language, workplace and security needs:

AI Translation: Smart Translator and debuting the AI Translation Earbuds for seamless multilingual communication, the e-ink AINote 2 for efficient work, alongside AI Trans Screen, apps and interpretation tools.

AI Infrastructure: All-in-One-AI Solution for secure, compliant deployment.

AI Solutions: Spark WallEX for intelligence space management, alongside innovations such as Spark Smart Blackboard and Spark GuideX, reflecting iFLYTEK’s diverse AI ecosystem.

iFLYTEK continues to drive its Middle East strategy through technology adaptation, such as tailored algorithms for Arabic dialects, and localised services with a Dubai-based team delivering full local support and solutions. Aligning global AI expertise with local needs, iFLYTEK is committed to building a trusted AI presence in the region.

"iFLYTEK isn’t here just to showcase innovative AI products, but to deliver intelligent solutions that address real business challenges,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “Through innovation and partnership, we aim to help organisations improve efficiency, strengthen communication and enhance security, accelerating digital transformation across the region.”

iFLYTEK invites partners and industry leaders to Hall 20-StandA05 at the Dubai World Trade Centre to experience its latest AI innovations and explore new possibilities for the Middle East.

Company: iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a leading AI company specialising in intelligent speech, natural language processing and computer vision.

As a key player in AI industry, iFLYTEK established China's only National Key Laboratory of Cognitive Intelligence and the National Engineering Research Center for Speech and Language Information Processing, and has contributed to over 200 standards in areas such as human-computer interaction and AI quality benchmarks.

