GII has current US investments in New Jersey and Florida, plus the award-winning California-based EduTech provider zSpace, which launched a successful IPO on NASDAQ (New York) in late 2024

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII) plans a significant expansion of its US assets, aiming to double its existing portfolio of $750 million through GII Saudi Arabia in the next four years.

The successful public offering of an allocation of zSpace’s shares on the US NASDAQ in December 2024 brought GII to US public attention, in addition to several earlier US transactions. GII’s expansion aims to focus on new investments in the US logistics, education and food production and processing sectors.

The Saudi-based operations of GII, a leading global alternative investment company with $3.5 billion of assets under management, are the ideal base for this expansion. GII’s existing operations in the Kingdom include a CMA-regulated Category One financial institution in Riyadh, the largest Saudi dental and dermatological chain (Al Meswak) and a medical insurance provider (Abeer Medical), the largest bakery in western Saudi Arabia (Emad Bakeries), a logistics joint venture in Jeddah (with Logipoint) and a new hydroponic farm in Ta’if, near the holy city of Makkah (Badia Farms).

The Chairman of GII Saudi Arabia and GII group Board Member Fawaz Al Tamimi commented: “We are keen to expand our investments in the USA, a country that GII knows well since our inception in 2014. The US is well-known as one of the best markets for private debt and private credit opportunities, which will allow GII to scale up its existing operations in these asset classes”.

About Gulf Islamic Investments

GII is a leading global alternative investment company, based in the GCC. With some $3.5 billion of assets under management, GII seeks to achieve superior, sustainable returns and long-term value for its investors and shareholders by investing in curated growth and income-generating opportunities.

GII believes in ‘innovation with a purpose’, and works to build the sustainability of the ecosystem in which it operates. Under the leadership of a committed management team, supported by prominent shareholders from the Arabian Gulf region, GII deploys private capital across diverse alternative asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and private credit/debt. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia.

Website: www.gii.sa and www.gii.ae

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13460336

Instagram: gii.uae and gii_ksa

Media Contact

Stephen Harrison

Head of Corporate Communications, GII

communications@gii.ae