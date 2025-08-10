Kuwait City:: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), one of the leading insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa, was awarded the title of ‘Pioneering Leadership in Comprehensive Insurance Solutions – MENA, 2025’ by the Global Brand Frontier Awards, organized by Boston Brand Research & Media (BBRM).

The award honors GIG’s outstanding commitment to innovation, customer-centric insurance solutions and strategic leadership across the region’s insurance industry. The recognition comes as part of BBRM’s rigorous international program that celebrates organizations reshaping their industries through excellence, impact and transformation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Khaled Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager – Corporate Communications & Investor Relations at GIG, stated:

“Our journey of growth and transformation has been driven by a clear vision and a deep commitment to excellence across every dimension of our business, maintaining our position as a leading regional insurance company serving individuals and businesses across all segments of society. Over the years, we have not only strengthened our financial foundation, with a robust balance sheet and a strong credit rating profile but also prioritized investments in our most valuable asset: Our people.

Our focus on building a high-performing, future-ready workforce has allowed us to remain agile and resilient in dynamic markets. This award reflects the strength of our leadership, our purpose-driven culture and our ability to deliver long-term impact through innovation, sound governance and sustainable value creation.”

On his part, Shivakumar, President & Chief Executive Officer of Boston Brand Research & Media, remarked:

“Gulf Insurance Group has consistently raised the bar in the insurance industry by delivering diversified and forward-thinking solutions that respond to the evolving needs of individuals and businesses. Their strategic resilience, digital transformation efforts, and exceptional regional footprint make them a standout brand in today’s competitive market.”

GIG continues to distinguish itself by investing in technology, empowering its teams, and driving responsible growth. Its strong financial performance and high credit ratings from AM Best (A / a+), S&P (A+), and Moody’s (A2) reflect the Group’s stability and disciplined strategy in delivering value to all stakeholders.

The Group is recognized both regionally and internationally for its leadership, innovation and commitment to excellence with global awards. These recognitions underscore the Group’s ability to deliver forward-thinking, customer-focused solutions while maintaining strong financial performance, regional impact and a resilient operating model that meets the evolving needs of individuals and businesses across the MENA region and beyond.

​​​​​​About GIG:

GIG is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. GIG has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4 billion as at 31 March 2025.

Gulf Insurance Group enjoys the privilege of being the first triple-rated insurance Group in Kuwait. The Group holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a+’ (Excellent) with Stable outlook from A.M. Best Europe – Rating Services Limited, a Financial Strength Rating of “A+” with Stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A2’ from Moody’s Investors Service carrying a Stable outlook.

GIG is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

