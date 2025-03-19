Customers can now log in to the MyGIG Car portal using their UAE PASS, streamlining the authentication process and enhancing convenience.

Dubai, UAE: GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region, continues to set the standard in digital insurance innovation with two major enhancements: instant Orange Card access and UAE PASS login integration. These advancements reinforce GIG Gulf’s commitment to delivering seamless, tech-driven customer experiences, making it the first insurer in the region to integrate the Orange Card API for instant issuance.

The Orange Card, a mandatory car insurance certificate for UAE motorists traveling to Oman, is now available instantly via the MyGIG Car portal, eliminating manual requests and delays. Additionally, customers can log in using UAE PASS, further streamlining access to policies and services.

These enhancements come at a time when cross-border travel between the UAE and Oman is increasing, particularly during peak seasons such as Eid and summer road trips to Salalah. A recent survey found that over 50% of UAE residents travel more frequently during Ramadan, underscoring the demand for efficient cross-border travel solutions. Many travelers may forget the requirement for an Orange Card until they are en route or at the border, making instant access to this essential document even more critical. By eliminating administrative barriers and making key documents instantly accessible, GIG Gulf ensures that policyholders can embark on their journeys with confidence and ease.

Commenting on the enhancements, Paul Adamson, CEO of GIG Gulf, said: “This initiative represents another major milestone in our journey to simplify insurance through smart technology. We want to make it easy and seamless for our customers to use their insurance. Automating the Orange Card issuance and integrating UAE PASS not only saves time for travelers but it allows our teams to dedicate more time to our customers in the moments that matter.”

GIG Gulf’s latest upgrade builds upon its 2023 UAE PASS integration, reaffirming its leadership in digital insurance transformation while enhancing operational efficiency.

Further simplifying insurance processes, GIG Gulf’s recently introduced 2-click motor insurance renewal system allows customers to renew policies seamlessly via SMS, WhatsApp, and email notifications. With UAE PASS authentication and a fully online 24/7 system, customers can review renewal details in one click and complete payment securely in the second. These digital advancements reinforce GIG Gulf’s commitment to making insurance simple, efficient, and accessible, solidifying its position as a leader in digital insurance innovation in the region.

ABOUT GIG GULF

GIG Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), the #1 largest regional composite insurer with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$3.8 billion as of 31 December 2023.

GIG Gulf is an ‘A’ rated regional insurer with a top 5 position in each of its markets. GIG Gulf has been present in the GCC region for over 70 years with a strategic focus on both growth and investments and is a 1-stop shop offering a wide range of insurance products and services that cater to a broad variety of needs for corporates, SMEs, and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. GIG Gulf also owns a 50% stake in GIG Saudi.

GIG Gulf is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a holding company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

With a workforce of over 800 employees across 12 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers, GIG Gulf is a caring partner that encourages customers to achieve their goals and live an inspiring and fulfilling life. Obsessed with customer feedback and continuously evolving to become the region’s digital insurer of reference, GIG Gulf is also focused on making a difference for customers, partners and communities through strong CSR commitments.

Recognised as a leading insurance brand, GIG Gulf has been winning several awards for its quality of services and products, most recently winning, The Health Insurer of the Year award by MENAIR 2023 Award, The Middle East Leadership Awards and received the ISO 2700 Certificate.

