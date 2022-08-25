Riyadh, KSA: Zamzam.com, the online platform facilitating Umrah booking services in the region, enters a strategic partnership with Merit Incentives to deliver on its brand promise ‘Umrah Simplified’. As part of this collaboration, Merit Incentives’ clients in the banking sector and its marketplace will equip their customers to redeem their loyalty points for Zamzam gift cards, providing all customers with the opportunity to gift their loved ones an Umrah experience.

Registered users can redeem their loyalty points for a Zamzam gift card to plan their travel to Umrah and Hajj effortlessly and conveniently. In addition, customers can redeem their loyalty points on Zamzam.com to plan their pilgrimage to Mecca or visit Madina.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Zamzam.com, Omar Seraj Akbar, said: “Delivering a seamless Umrah experience is paramount to our business. Our platform acts as a gateway to effective Umrah planning and is designed to help customers enjoy a seamless booking experience. Our alliance with Merit Incentives fulfils our strategic goal of expanding our network and providing a religious tourism experience to a wider audience. Through this partnership, we aim to make Umrah travel accessible and more shareable than ever for everyone in the region and beyond.”

At Merit Incentives, we are focused on providing the best customer and employee engagement technologies & strategies with new innovative ideas, said Julie Barbier-Leblan, CEO of Merit Incentives. Our main objective is to offer complete freedom of choice to our millions of programs’ end-users and personalise redemption options that match their personal, cultural or even religious preferences. Partnering with ZamZam.com to offer the Muslim community - in the MENA region and globally - an opportunity to redeem their points for Umrah packages was an essential part of our innovation roadmap.”

Merit Incentives operates its own rewards network of 5,000 partner brands across 100+ countries, with 8,500+ retailers and merchants in the GCC alone, making it a firm that delivers on its promise of ‘thinking globally, acting locally’. In addition to its global headquarters, the company is established in Saudi Arabia since 2019, and has offices in the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Egypt, Singapore, Pakistan and other GCC countries.

“Through this partnership, leading banks and other Merit programmes in Saudi Arabia utilising Merit Incentive’s B2B Marketplace service will enable its customers to exchange their loyalty points for Zamzam gift cards of their choice of denomination and rewards its valued customers’ loyalty.” said Thamer Bamieh, GM of Merit Incentives Saudi Arabia

Zamzam.com allows travellers to complete the entire process of Umrah booking, including Umrah packages, hotels, flight transfers, visa assistance, accommodation, ground arrangements and other services.

Through its exclusive services, Zamzam is dedicated to creating end-to-end pilgrimage experiences for religious travellers to make their Umrah pilgrimage a worthwhile experience.

About Zamzam.com

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia and approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia. Zamzam.com, a subsidiary of one of the leading global travel distributions platforms in the world, TBO.com, is an online platform that is involved in the process of facilitating intending pilgrims and Umrah agents to book end-to-end Umrah travel services, including Umrah packages, hotels, flights transfers, visa assistance, accommodation, ground arrangements and other services.

We are trusted globally for our services and have anetwork of partners, agencies, and suppliers. With a wide range of offerings, Zamzam is an ideal partner for industry professionals, travel agents, destination managers, and the hospitality industry.

