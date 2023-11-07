United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: - Gewan Hospitality and Gewan Investment have today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EMI Gate Investment, the aim being to enhance collaboration in the hotel management, tourism, and hospitality sectors, both in the UAE and across the Middle East region.

Announced at a signing ceremony held today, in Abu Dhabi, the signatories’ joint statement expressed hopes that the MoU will now facilitate greater joint-investment opportunities and economic cooperation between all parties.

Specifically, the MoU will look to enhance collaboration in the hotel management sector. This includes facilitating partnerships and encouraging joint participation in tourism and hospitality projects and the exploration of related opportunities. Additionally, it seeks to strengthen skillset development and the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

CEO of Gewan Holding, Alaa Al Ali, added: "The significance of today’s agreement with EMI Gate is such that we expect an immediate enhancement of Gewan’s activities and presence, both in the UAE and across regional markets. This will now be realised through a more co-ordinated collaboration on distinctive projects and high-quality services, between Gewan and EMI Gate Investment, across various travel and hospitality sectors.

“This MoU also aligns with our joint vision for developing business and commercial interests in the hotel and luxury resort management sectors and, of course, with the UAE leadership's directives for elevating further the diversification of the economy, particularly in the capital, Abu Dhabi."

Commenting on the MoU signing, founder and chairperson of the board of directors of EMI Gate Holding, H.E. Fatima Al Kaabi, said: "Today’s MoU represents a strong step forward for EMI Gate Investment on our development journey as it aligns with our vision as a distinguished company in the local and regional investment sector, constantly striving to provide investment opportunities and solutions compatible with all of the company's activities."

Also in attendance at today’s signing was Ahmed Hassib, CEO of Gewan Hospitality and Mohammed Al Katheeri, CEO of Gewan Investment.

"This collaboration comes as part of our ongoing efforts to boost the leading position of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in the hospitality sector, at both regional and global levels. Through this partnership, we aim to encourage active participation from the tourism and hospitality sector in exploring opportunities at national, regional, and global levels,” Hassib commented.

Echoing his Gewan counterpart’s confidence in the new agreement with EMI Gate Investment, Al Katheeri said: “This collaboration is a positive and significant step towards achieving our goals of being an inspiring catalyst for development and prosperity in the world of investment, from national to global levels. Through this partnership, we are confident we can achieve the desired investment objectives of this collaboration."

Gewan Hospitality has UAE offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah, as well as regional offices in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and several European countries. Gewan Investment is a leading investment company that manages diverse and dynamic business portfolios in various sectors regionally and globally.

EMI Gate Investment develops and manages a broad portfolio of companies focused on investments, financial services, real estate, specialty business areas, communications, and hospitality.

