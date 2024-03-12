GetTransfer.com, the number one marketplace for booking global mobility services, where you can book transfers, long distance trips, cab rides, hourly chauffeur driven car rentals and delivery services in any country in the world, announced its latest feature – Hospitality rating.

GetTransfer.com stands out by valuing not only technology but also human relationships. Introducing the Hospitality rating marks a step toward a new era in mobility, where technology blends seamlessly with real human connections.

This innovation brings a touch of emotion and human interaction into passengers' experience, setting a new standard in the industry. Now, before booking a particular transfer, the client will see not only car photos, driver and car ratings, and the number of completed rides, but also a rating of hospitality, which shows the level of comfort and emotional satisfaction from interaction with a particular driver. It's like choosing the vibe of your journey.

What's the process? Upon completing the ride, passengers are asked to assess different aspects of their journey, including Communication, Driver behavior, and Vehicle condition. The app utilizes telemetric data and invites passengers to highlight specific aspects they appreciate, such as Safe driving, Clean vehicle, and Punctuality. Once the feedback is submitted, the GetTransfer.com system aggregates it with past reviews to generate a Hospitality rating, aiding future clients in making informed choices.

CEO and co-founder Alexander Sapov commented, "Hospitality rating is a revolutionary innovation - for the first time in the global digital world, we managed to digitize the emotional side of service - how our drivers perform their work and how passengers feel after the ride is complete. For the first time a global marketplace brings genuine emotions and human interactions into the digital world of riding technology, taking service standards to the new level. Only with GetTransfer.com passengers know the actual car they will receive and the emotions they feel in advance before they pay. Emotions and Hospitality make the difference!”

Being the first global transfer marketplace and a leader in the industry, the company has set new goals and is committed to influencing and making the mobility industry more human-centric.

About GetTransfer.com:

