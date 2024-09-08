Dubai Safari Park is set to open its doors for its anticipated sixth season on October 1st

Guests will be able to enjoy edutainment offerings, enriching animal encounters, two safari experiences, and educational presentations.

Dubai Safari Park is doubling down on efforts to become a leading eco-tourism wildlife destination

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Safari Park is reopening its gates to the public for its highly anticipated sixth season on October 1st, 2024. The park invites Dubai Residents and visitors to discover an immersive journey into the animal world, offering unique encounters with species from across the globe. Having undergone extensive enhancements during the off-season summer months, the new season opening promises a remarkable new wildlife experience in the heart of Dubai.

Guests can explore on foot or by using the shuttle train, which connects the six distinct themed zones where visitors can enjoy intimate encounters with a diverse range of wildlife species. Each zone contains educational and immersive activities that emphasize the importance of animal welfare and highlight the park’s conservation efforts to protect wildlife. The popular Live presentations given by expert zoologists are also back to vividly showcase the many wonders of the animal world. This season, Dubai Safari Park is committed to providing a premier edutainment experience for guests from Dubai and beyond.

Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 types of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds, and continues to build on its reputation as a premier wildlife destination in the UAE. Guests can look forward to exploring the park's vast landscape and engaging with the diverse range of animals in an environment that is carefully designed to cater to each animal’s needs.

“We pride ourselves on reimagining the way people experience wildlife in Dubai enabling guests of all ages to connect with animals in a way that’s fun, educational, and respectful,” said Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality. “Dubai Safari Park not only provides unforgettable experiences for our guests but stands as an example of responsible tourism and wildlife conservation. Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region.”

More details on the new experiences and attractions will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park, owned by Dubai Municipality, is a responsible wildlife park sweeping across an impressive 119-hectare landscape. It offers guests the opportunity to explore, learn about, and connect with the animal world through a balanced blend of entertainment, education, and animal welfare.

Home to over 3,000 animals representing 300 different species, the park offers a wide variety of attractions. Visitors can enjoy two safari experiences, up-close animal encounters, live presentations, and character performances. Additionally, there are shopping and dining options, as well as engaging educational activities. These experiences are spread across six themed zones: Al Wadi, African Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Asian Village, and Kids’ Farm, all connected by the park’s shuttle train.

The park actively participates in international educational, research and breeding programs as well as recue missions, aligning with its commitment to animal welfare and conservation. In addition, Dubai Safari Park is pioneering in its approach to environmental sustainability, using innovative technology to provide care for the animals and eco-friendly operations.