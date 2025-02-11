Dubai — TPConnects Technologies, a leading IATA-certified global travel aggregator, today announced that Gerry’s Group, a renowned and diversified conglomerate with a strong presence in travel, aviation, logistics, and food & beverages, has selected Iris as their preferred aggregator to streamline their air content management. With a reputation for delivering innovative solutions across multiple sectors, Gerry’s Group is set to further transform Pakistan’s travel industry. TPConnects Technologies continues to strengthen its position as one of the industry’s leading aggregators with a growing worldwide customer base.

Iris will allow Gerry’s Group to seamlessly integrate and manage content from multiple sources, including New Distribution Capability (NDC), Global Distribution Systems (GDS), and Low-Cost Carriers (LCC). This comprehensive solution will enhance their ability to shop, sell, and service air content & ancillaries through a single, unified interface, enabling them to offer the best available fares and products to the travel industry of Pakistan.

Iris will support Gerry’s Group's commitment to delivering superior travel services by:

Providing unified access to diverse content sources

Streamlining the booking and servicing processes

Enabling real-time content updates and availability

Improving operational efficiency through automated workflows

"This partnership with Gerry’s Group marks a significant milestone in the modernization of travel distribution in Pakistan," said Giuseppe Candela, VP – Global Sales, at TPConnects Technologies. "Our platform will enable Gerry’s Group to offer their customers an enhanced booking experience while improving operational efficiency and boosting revenue.”

Arshad Wali Muhammad, Group Director Gerry’s Group and Chief Executive Gerry’s Information Technology, commented: "This partnership with TPConnects Technologies represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge travel solutions to the Pakistan market. Iris’ ability to aggregate and streamline content from multiple sources aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering superior travel services to our customers."

The Iris platform continues to expand its global presence, incorporating NDC and LCC content from leading carriers worldwide. This growth enables TPConnects to better serve travel sellers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, offering enhanced retailing capabilities, rich content access, and comprehensive end-to-end servicing options.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. TPConnects provides modern air retailing products that transform content distribution for airlines and travel sellers, through swift, seamless and smart solutions. TPConnects helps travel industry players streamline their operations, increase revenues, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) programme. TPConnects has also received IATA ONE Order Certification and IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

marketing@tpconnects.com

About Gerry’s Group

Gerry’s Group is a renowned global business entity with a diversified portfolio spanning aviation, travel, logistics, and technology, food and beverages. With a legacy of excellence and innovation, Gerry’s Group has been at the forefront of industry-leading solutions and services that address the evolving needs of businesses and individuals to the evolving needs of businesses and individuals.

Through strategic partnerships with global organizations, Gerry’s Group delivers exceptional services, including air travel management, cargo solutions, ground handling, and advanced IT support. The Group's commitment to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency has solidified its position as a trusted name in the industry.

With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Gerry’s Group continues to drive growth while ensuring a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information about Gerry's Group, please visit www.gerrys.com.pk

