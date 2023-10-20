Germany's eco-conscious attractions and nature-friendly initiatives remain appealing to visitors worldwide with its visitor-friendly campaigns

Dubai, UAE; October 20, 2023 – Renowned for its captivating natural landscapes and rich cultural experiences, Germany has witnessed a considerable surge in tourism from GCC countries, recording a remarkable 40.9 per cent increase in overnight stays during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period 12 months prior.

Further, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) revealed a huge 593 per cent rise in visits by Gulf nationals in H1 2023 compared to the same period in 2021, underscoring the enormous post-pandemic recovery the country has undertaken. And while overall figures are still 10.3 per cent lower than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, a 40.9 per cent increase from 2022 is stark evidence of the country's enduring appeal.

Additionally, with GCC providing 478,715 overnight stays in H1 2023, compared to 338,000 in H1 2022 and just 81,000 in H1 2021, the GCC region has established itself as the third-largest Asian source market for inbound tourism to Germany.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO), said: “The GCC stands out as one of the top Asian source markets, showcasing a strong increase in travel interest due to recent successful campaigns by GNTB. Both longstanding and first-time travellers are increasingly eager to explore everything that Germany has to offer.”

To sustain this positive momentum, GNTB recently reintroduced its 'Simply Feel Good' campaign last month, providing valuable tips on eco-friendly initiatives to reduce carbon footprints during travels. This campaign aligns with the demands of conscientious travellers, emphasising Germany's commitment to environmentally conscious travel experiences.

In tandem, the 'Embrace German Nature' campaign, running across the GCC since March, has heightened awareness of Germany's diverse natural wonders. From protected landscapes and cycling trails to rejuvenating spas and much more, the campaign resonated with GCC travellers seeking immersive wilderness experiences.

These initiatives have significantly contributed to a surge in GCC footfall, highlighting the successful synergy between Germany's eco-friendly offerings and the discerning tastes of GCC travellers. As visitors from the region increasingly seek both environmental consciousness and cultural exploration, Germany stands poised to offer enriching experiences to a growing audience.

For more information on Germany and its offerings, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html

-Ends-

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Developing evidence-based action plans on the basis of targeted market research and ongoing analysis of market-specific customer demand (Sinus milieus).

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation:

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

Further information can be found in our online press center at www.germany.travel/presse. To download press pictures, please register via: https://dam.germany.travel

www.germany.travel

facebook.com/germanytourism

instagram.com/germanytourism

Instagram.com/germanytourismar

twitter.com/germanytourism

For further information, please contact:

Emma Patterson / Umme Qizra Aleem

germantourism@actionprgroup.com