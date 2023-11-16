​​​​ Georgetown's EMBA Continues Redefining Executive Education in the Middle East, Building on First Cohort's Success

Prospective Applicants Can Join the EMBA Open House and Masterclass on November 18 at the DIFC Academy

Dubai, UAE: Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business has announced it is now accepting applications for the second cohort of its highly successful Executive MBA program at the DIFC Academy. The program, known for its unique approach to executive education, is set to begin on the 3rd of September 2024, building upon the resounding success of its inaugural edition that garnered interest from over 100 applicants. The demand for the first cohort, which admitted 53 students, underscores the program’s appeal and relevance within the burgeoning business community of the region.

An Open House and Masterclass for the Executive MBA in Dubai will be held and hosted by Paul Almeida, Dean of the McDonough School of Business, on Saturday, November 18, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the DIFC Academy. This exclusive event provides an immersive experience with firsthand insights into the school, offering a deep dive into the strategic decision to bring its top-ranked program to Dubai. Participants will also receive a comprehensive introduction to the program and admission process, along with valuable networking opportunities with current students and esteemed alumni.

Khaled AlShehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at the UAE Government Media Office and Emirati student from the inaugural cohort, emphasized the program's distinctive focus on organizational aspects from the C-suite level, setting it apart from traditional MBAs that concentrate on day-to-day business operations: “Embarking on Georgetown's Executive MBA program has marked a significant phase in my academic journey. Having completed several master's programs, I find Georgetown's Executive MBA program extraordinary due to the profound depth of knowledge it offers, its robust curriculum, and exceptional program management. The program stands out for its unique integration of strategic organizational insights with hands-on leadership skills, specifically crafted from a C-level perspective. It goes beyond conventional education, representing a profound transformation in how we perceive and navigate the intricate landscape of the modern business world.”

Georgetown McDonough’s presence in DIFC reinforces its role as a global leader in business education, offering a unique blend of regional expertise and global perspective. A relatively new degree to the region, the program aligns with the UAE's 'We the UAE 2031' vision, contributing to a knowledge-based economy and enhancing the UAE's status as a major economic hub.

Paul Almeida, Dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, commented, “The overwhelming response to our first Executive MBA cohort in Dubai underscores the region's demand for high-caliber business education. This second cohort is a testament to our commitment to nurturing leadership and entrepreneurship in the Middle East. We are particularly excited about the diverse backgrounds of our students, which enrich the learning experience and foster a unique perspective on global business challenges.”

Georgetown University’s Executive MBA program at DIFC is not only a cornerstone of academic excellence but also a key contributor to the DIFC Academy's mission of driving innovation across all aspects of the financial services industry. Equipping graduates to lead with innovation and foresight, the program offers elective courses that encompass a range of topics prioritized by the UAE for its economic growth, including sustainability and AI development.

Register today to secure a spot for the Dubai Open House and Masterclass for the Executive MBA program on Saturday, November 18, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the DIFC Academy. Limited slots are available.