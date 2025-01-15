United Arab Emirates – Nespresso sets the stage for an enigmatic start of the year with global brand ambassador George Clooney, who returns to screens as ‘Detective George’. Joining him are Eva Longoria, Camille Cottin, and Kim Go Eun in a mystery-inspired TV advert. Spotlighting Nespresso’s exquisite offering of coffees as true treasures with unforgettable taste, the campaign depicts a playful coffee ‘whodunit’ set against an elegant backdrop.

The light-hearted yet suspenseful film transports viewers aboard a fictive luxurious train, where a captivating mystery takes place. A glamorous heiress, portrayed by Camille Cottin, reports a puzzling theft – not of her diamonds or pearls, but of her precious Nespresso coffee capsules. Thankfully, Detective George is on hand to investigate, uncovering clues and a suspicious cast of characters which ultimately lead him to the train’s kitchen. As the tension builds, the question on everyone’s mind is: who is behind the heist? Could it be the Chef, played by Eva Longoria? Or the Sous-Chef, played by Kim Go Eun?

Through playful twists and turns, the advert invites audiences to solve the mystery alongside Detective George, blending humour, charm, and sophistication – hallmarks of the Nespresso brand. The campaign offers a tantalising glimpse into the world of Nespresso, where each cup of coffee is a journey-filled with intrigue and unforgettable taste.

Speaking behind the scenes while shooting the film, George Clooney said: “Shooting with Nespresso is always a great time, and this particular campaign was unbelievably fun because of the script and the cast. This was my first time working with my long-time friend Eva, who made the perfect culinary duo with Kim trying to deceive me. They both brought such a vibrant energy to set and worked so seamlessly together. It was also wonderful to be reunited with Camille. She always brings a touch of sophistication, which was perfect for this role.”

Eva Longoria also shared, “Nespresso campaigns are always iconic because of the casting, and I’m thrilled that I’m now part of the family. Shooting the campaign was such a fun experience because of how light and comedic the script was, as well as the rapport that we all had working alongside each other. I’ve known George for a long time, but this was our first time working on a project together, and it was such a pleasure being on set with him, Kim and Camille.”

Commenting on her return to Nespresso, Camille Cottin mentioned: “It’s such joy to reunite with George Clooney again and be part of this new Nespresso campaign. Working with him alongside two extremely talented women on a set built in the iconic Cinecittà studios in Rome was really fun. I had a great time with the entire team.”

"I feel immense pride in being part on this global campaign” expressed Kim Go Eun. "Working with such a wonderful cast was an absolute joy, and we had a lot of fun bringing the script to life. Trying to deceive Detective George was definitely a highlight! Laughter filled our time on and off set. Collaborating with Nespresso has always been a pleasure, and this experience was truly special."

The advert will premiere globally on January 15, and is set to captivate audiences, bringing together coffee lovers and fans of cinematic storytelling. The mystery will also unfold for consumers across online, social media and in boutiques throughout 2025.

The unforgettable taste of Nespresso

From short espressos to longer cups, to iced or functional coffees, Nespresso provides coffee lovers with incomparable coffee experiences for every moment. Whether using Original or Vertuo systems, Nespresso coffees feature some of the finest Arabica and Robusta beans to deliver an intense, smooth and layered taste, providing superior coffee quality with an unforgettable taste.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.