LONDON – Gensler has partnered with El Qalaa El Hamraa and Buro Happold to design the first home for Al-Ahly Football Club, a name synonymous with football excellence across Africa and the Middle East. Over 30 years in the making, the design concept envisions a world-class, ground-up stadium that not only hosts football matches but becomes a national landmark and venue for large-scale events, setting a new benchmark in sports architecture in the region and globally.

Connecting Cairo and Alexandria, and located close to the Sphinx International Airport, the 42,000-seat stadium is designed to be a true home for the Al-Ahly team. Gensler’s design focuses on overcoming site challenges to create an iconic, sustainable venue. To address height restrictions imposed by the airport’s flight paths, the team conceptualised a partially submerged design, sinking the pitch the minimum necessary below ground level—an approach seen for the first time in stadium design. The sunken bowl also leverages cooler earth temperatures to reduce ambient heat, achieving sustainability through smart, passive design measures.

Tayomara Gama, Sports Leader Europe at Gensler, said: “We are proud to partner

with El Qalaa El Hamraa and Buro Happold on this monumental project, which will serve as the new home for Al-Ahly Football Club. By overcoming site challenges and integrating sustainable, cutting-edge solutions, our design aims to create a landmark venue that embodies the spirit of the club and acts as a cultural and economic catalyst for the region, leaving a lasting impact both in Egypt and beyond.”

The standout architectural feature of the Al-Ahly stadium is the massive structural arch that supports the roof, ensuring it is instantly recognisable. The asymmetric bowl design, with double-tiered stands on the west, north, and south sides, cultivates a

dynamic atmosphere, bringing fans closer to the action and amplifying the energy of

the crowd. Further design elements include the ‘Owners’ Plaza’, which serves as a

gateway to the stadium and a gathering space. The plaza, designed to host up to 30,000 visitors, offers fans a variety of amenities including a team shop, cafes, and the Al-Ahly Museum, enhancing the matchday and non-matchday experience while celebrating the spirit of Al-Ahly.

At the heart of Gensler’s design concept for the stadium is an enhanced fan experience, providing the club’s supporters with a home that reflects their passion and loyalty.

Designed to create a strong sense of community, the stadium features vibrant supporter sections, as well as dedicated spaces for premium experiences such as The Field VIP, which offers an exclusive and immersive matchday experience with up-close views of the action, gourmet dining, and access to the players’ tunnel. The design also incorporates unique naming opportunities, with a walkway featuring bricks inscribed with the names of club members, further strengthening the connection between the fans and the site.

Russell Gilchrist, Design Director and Principal at Gensler, said: "Our vision for

Al-Ahly’s first home was to create a place where every fan feels connected. By

introducing innovative approaches to the site, we conceptualised a design that ensures the stadium will be one of the most distinctive in the world. From the sunken bowl to the iconic structural arch, every element was conceived to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

At night, the stadium is designed to be a visual landmark, with a digital façade and

illuminated roof which act as a dynamic display visible both from the ground and from the air as travellers approach. This offers the opportunity for digital projections and customisable graphics, ensuring the venue remains engaging and provides ongoing value to sponsors and the local community. The illuminated design transforms Cairo's skyline, contributing to the visual identity of the city.

Al-Ahly’s stadium has the ambition to be a dynamic, year-round venue that transcends football, incorporating multifunctional spaces to host national events and concerts. The stadium has evolved to meet the changing needs of the community, aligning with Al- Ahly's identity as Cairo’s largest social club. As part of a larger multi-use development known as the Al-Ahly Club Sports City, the stadium will anchor an ecosystem that includes a university, hospital, and mosque, driving significant economic growth in the region by attracting sports fans, tourists, and eventgoers.

