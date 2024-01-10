Dubai, UAE — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, will demonstrate the latest version of its flagship unified security platform, Security Center, as well as a range of cloud-ready solutions at Intersec 2024.

Taking place from 16 – 18 January, Intersec 2024 delegates can experience live demonstrations of the latest physical security products, and gain insights on Genetec advanced technologies that are helping shape the growth roadmap of businesses across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets.

New version of Security Center

With a shift toward a continuous delivery approach, the new version of Security Center marks a new era in the way customers can stay up to date with the platform's latest features and updates. Some of Security Center’s latest features include new mapping functionalities that provide a smoother experience for operators, particularly in large city-wide or multi-site deployments; new configuration enhancements for authentication services including a new configuration wizard that walks users through the set-up process; and advanced workflow activities, allowing operators to concentrate on tasks that need their attention.

Hybrid cloud solutions gain momentum in the Middle East

Over the next year, the physical security industry will see a large increase in hybrid cloud adoption in medium and large enterprises across the Middle East. Recent research of over 5,500 physical security professionals conducted by Genetec found that 44% of organizations already have over a quarter of their physical security deployment in a cloud or hybrid-cloud environment. And 60% of organizations say they prefer hybrid cloud as a long-term strategy.

As cloud adoption rises, there will be growing interest in new plug-and-play, cloud-ready appliances. They not only streamline access to cloud services but also enhance computing power at the edge.

Axis Powered by Genetec

Addressing these shifts, Genetec will showcase a range of cloud-ready solutions, including Axis Powered by Genetec, the industry’s first enterprise-level access control offering that combines Genetec access control software with Axis network door controllers in a single easy-to-deploy all-in-one offering. Designed to work on-premises or in cloud or hybrid cloud environments, Axis Powered by Genetec includes advanced access control features that are continuously updated with the newest improvements and cybersecurity enhancements.

"Intesec 2024 provides a platform to showcase our commitment to advancing regional physical security and business operations for organizations across the Middle East," said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc. "As challenges facing the physical security industry continue to evolve, our cutting-edge solutions are designed to support our customers’ current and future security strategies, contributing to the creation of a safer and smarter world."

To learn more about Genetec, visit the team at Intersec 2024, stand S1F11. To download a full copy of the Genetec 2024 State Physical Security report, please go to: https://www.genetec.com/a/physical-security-report.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

