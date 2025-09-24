Manama, Bahrain — General Assembly Bahrain (GA), a leading provider of transformative tech and digital skills training, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mazad B.S.C. within efforts to advance talent development, workforce upskilling and digital innovation across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 - fostering a knowledge-based economy driven by human capital, innovation and private sector growth. General Assembly’s programs are delivered in strategic partnership with Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) to ensure accessibility and alignment with Bahrain’s labor market needs. The newly signed agreement establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration that supports the development of Bahraini professionals in high-demand fields and strengthens the bridge between academic learning and industry application.

This collaboration extends beyond conventional talent placement as it lays the foundation for a transformative collaboration between education and industry. By leveraging GA Bahrain’s global expertise in workforce development and Mazad’s leadership in digital innovation, this initiative pioneers a forward-looking model that empowers Bahrainis with not just employment opportunities but with long-term career adaptability. Through these collaborative efforts, GA and Mazad are positioning Bahrain to lead in the regional and global digital economy by prioritizing local talent.

The partnership is significant due to its wide-reaching impact. For GA Bahrain students, it opens direct access to high-growth industries and for Mazad it ensures a steady stream of skilled, future-ready professionals while for Bahrain it reinforces the Kingdom’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy. By fostering innovation and collaboration, GA Bahrain and Mazad are helping to transform Bahrain into a regional hub where talent and technology meet.

Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Bahrain, said:

“This MoU is more than a partnership, it’s a reflection of our shared belief in Bahrain’s talent and potential. With Tamkeen’s ongoing support of GA’s mission in the Kingdom, we are able to offer world-class training and career pathways that empower individuals, while also meeting the needs of forward-looking companies such as Mazad. Together, we are building a future where skills and opportunity align seamlessly.”

Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad, added:

"This partnership with General Assembly Bahrain is a strategic investment in Bahrain’s human capital. At Mazad, we understand that the future of digital innovation relies on building a workforce that is skilled, agile, and future-ready. Together with GA, we are empowering Bahraini professionals through world-class training that is directly connected to industry needs, ensuring they are equipped not only to participate in the digital economy but to lead it. This collaboration strengthens Mazad’s commitment to driving innovation and creating pathways for Bahraini talent to thrive, while positioning the Kingdom as a regional benchmark for digital excellence."

GA’s presence in Bahrain, in strategic collaboration with Tamkeen, has been a catalyst for equipping individuals with the skills required in today’s digital economy. Since its launch, GA Bahrain has trained and graduated numerous professionals who have gone on to contribute to industries ranging from finance and technology to government and startups.

Mazad, with its innovative digital auctions platform and marketplace, continues to play a central role in Bahrain’s digital transformation journey. Together, GA and Mazad aim to create an impact that resonates not only within their organizations but across the wider national ecosystem.

About General Assembly Bahrain

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

About Mazad B.S.C (closed)

Mazad B.S.C. © is Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform. Backed by Mumtalakat, Mazad connects individuals and businesses with diverse investment opportunities and seamless sales solutions.Established to serve both public and private sector clients, Mazad leverages advanced technologies to deliver trusted, user-friendly solutions that contribute to Bahrain’s digital transformation and align with the objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.