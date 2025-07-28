Bahrain - General Assembly Bahrain has announced the launch of a comprehensive Data Science program offered through three flexible learning paths, designed to accommodate learning needs at various career stages. Offered in partnership with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), the program equips learners with the practical tools, hands-on experience, and career support required to succeed in today’s data-driven workforce.

Tamkeen’s support for this program aligns with its 2025 strategic priorities, which aim to enhance the competitiveness of Bahraini nationals in the private sector, equip them with the right skills for career advancement, and prioritize the growth, digital transformation, and sustainability of enterprises.

The program covers key skills including statistical modeling, Python programming, data visualization, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP). Delivered through real-world projects and case studies, the program equips learners with critical analytical and decision-making capabilities essential for today’s most in-demand data-driven roles across industries. It is offered in three flexible formats: Full-time, Part-time, and Career Development.

“As Bahrain advances its tech transformation, the growing demand for skilled data professionals presents a critical yet promising opportunity to develop local talent," said Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Bahrain. "Our new Data Science Bootcamp, supported by Tamkeen, meets this need by offering flexible, career-compatible training that empowers individuals to upskill without pausing their careers. More than just a course, it’s a strategic step toward shaping Bahrain’s digital future through hands-on learning in AI, machine learning, and data analytics."

Commenting on the upcoming Data Career Development Program, she added, "This program delivers targeted upskilling solutions for organizations and their employees, creating a complete pipeline for Bahrain’s data talent needs while allowing participants to learn while working."

“Data Science and Machine Learning is one of the most promising fields for today’s youth, and programs like this play a crucial role in supporting fresh talent as well as early-career professionals deepen their skills and advance into more specialized roles,” said Marwa Al Eskafi, Director of Talent, Enterprise, and Entrepreneurship Enablement, Tamkeen. “By taking part, Bahraini youth are positioning themselves as employees of choice - ensuring their own growth and the nation’s competitiveness.”

Tamkeen’s Sector Skills Reports, launched by Skills Bahrain, highlight a growing demand for talent in data analytics, machine learning, and digital tools across multiple industries. In finance, banks are automating services to support the country’s cashless, digital transformation. However, the rapid pace of digital transformation in FinTech has outstripped the current workforce’s skills - especially in analytics and machine learning - highlighting the need for skill development in these areas.

In telecommunications, the sector report identifies data analytics and machine learning as essential for future growth, while in the public sector, government initiatives are using machine learning and analytics to improve services, including airport operations, environmental monitoring and beyond.

Logistics companies are also leveraging data science and machine learning to boost efficiency and stay competitive. Similar skill gaps also exist in Bahrain’s healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and energy sectors, reflecting the growing need to equip national talent in these fields.

All three formats - Full-Time, Part-Time, and Career Development - feature hands-on projects, career coaching, and access to Bahrain’s leading instructors and employer networks.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.