Bespoke AI agents, fluency programmes, and curriculum integration underway

5,000+ students and educators already trained in real-world AI application

DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Education is rolling out custom-built AI agents across classrooms, embedding AI skills into all major curricula, and expanding staff and student training programmes as part of its evolving collaboration with Microsoft.

In line with the UAE’s bold course to embed AI into its national school curriculum, GEMS’ latest move means practical tools and AI fluency are now reaching every school in its network to deliver a transformative AI-powered learning experience for all students.

GEMS first announced its pioneering initiative to train students, teachers, and school leaders in AI in July 2024. Today, that collaboration with Microsoft has matured into a system-wide strategy – one that positions GEMS not merely as a participant in the AI revolution, but as a driving force in shaping what AI-powered education can, and should, look like.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Our partnership with Microsoft positions us at the forefront of AI-powered learning. We recognise that technology is no longer an accessory to education – it is the force reshaping it. That’s why we are unwavering in our mission to empower every educator and student with the tools, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in a world driven by AI.

“Through advanced training, enriched curricula, and purposeful innovation, we are preparing our learners not just to participate in the future, but to define it. Our vision is to harness the full potential of AI to transform education, unlock opportunity, and inspire the next generation of creators, leaders, and changemakers.”

Real-World Impact

GEMS and Microsoft are working in lockstep to integrate AI across the teaching, learning, and leadership spectrum. The collaboration includes:

Expanded access to Microsoft AI platforms across GEMS schools

Ongoing collaboration on the development of AI-powered learning agents and content

Leadership training using Microsoft Copilot to streamline workflows and drive strategic decisions

Structured AI fluency programmes for all teachers, support staff, and students aged 13+

Use of Microsoft Copilot by school leaders to automate admin and focus on pedagogy

AI concepts woven into British, IB, American, and Indian curricula, with a focus on creativity, ethics, and problem-solving

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated: “At Microsoft, we aim to responsibly leverage AI to enhance education and support the country’s leadership in equipping students with relevant skills, evident in the government’s recent announcement on introducing AI skills into the national curriculum.

“In collaboration with GEMS Education, we are establishing a new benchmark in AI-driven education and preparing the next generation for a rapidly changing world, while ensuring high standards of security and data protection.”

Lisa Crausby, Group Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “We are setting a new standard in AI integration by embedding AI fluency across all subjects, with a strong emphasis on transferable skills, ethical use, and cultural relevance, including advancing AI education in Arabic. Our comprehensive AI training programme equips teaching staff and students with the fluency and competency needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“Through the leadership of our AI Excellence Fellows, we are not only innovating in teaching and learning but also redefining assessment strategies to better support student mastery and personalised progress. This commitment ensures our pedagogical practices remain ahead of the curve and truly distinguish GEMS as a pioneer in future-focused, inclusive education.”

Bespoke AI Tools for the Classroom

GEMS is developing custom AI agents to support differentiated instruction, formative assessment, and lesson planning. Early pilots are running across selected schools, with phased rollout beginning in the 2025-26 academic year. AI agents will be embedded into subject-specific tools, co-developed with Microsoft’s education specialists.

Inclusive AI Tools

To ensure all learners benefit from AI, GEMS is leading the development of Arabic-language AI tools. Projects include AI-assisted Arabic translation, content creation, and Minecraft-based language modules, with cultural relevance and linguistic inclusivity central to the programme’s design.

Scaling AI Skills Across the Ecosystem

The Microsoft AI Skills Initiative is now embedded across the GEMS network. More than 5,000 students and staff have already begun their training, with plans in place to extend access to families and the wider GEMS community in the future. In addition, GEMS is exploring and integrating transferable knowledge of AI fluency across all year groups to enable even the youngest learners to acquire AI-related skills.

GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)

Opening in August 2025, the flagship GEMS School of Research and Innovation will be a living lab for education innovation. The state-of-the-art campus will be home to AI/XR immersive learning spaces and student-led tech incubation. It will host research partnerships, educator training hubs, and a full-stack digital ecosystem built with Microsoft.

Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation, GEMS Education, said: “We are proud to lead the way in redefining education through responsible and innovative AI integration. As market leaders for innovation in education, we’re embedding AI fluency across all our schools – not just as a technical skill, but as a foundation for ethical, purposeful learning.

“We are developing bespoke AI agents to enhance curriculum delivery, personalise assessment, and support every learner, while ensuring students continue to build essential human qualities such as empathy, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration. SRI will exemplify this balanced vision, bringing together world-class teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and student-led innovation to set new standards in AI-driven, values-based education.”

GEMS and Microsoft are now advancing into the next phase of their collaboration, with planned innovations including:

A dedicated AI and Emerging Technologies curriculum

Scaled use of AI agents across classrooms and subjects

Joint innovation projects with universities, startups, and industry leaders

AI Ethics and Safety resources for students, parents, and educators

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Leen Haffar, Senior Account Executive, Four

Leen.Haffar@four.agency