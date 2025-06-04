Dubai, UAE – Hotpack, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has achieved a significant industry milestone by securing Group ISO Re-Certification across all its operations. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, a globally accredited and renowned certification body, Hotpack is now officially ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) re-certified across its 20 facilities worldwide.

This achievement marks a regional first for the packaging sector. Hotpack has become one of the few companies and the very first in the regional packaging industry to obtain ISO certification at the group level across every operational site. It demonstrates Hotpack’s unwavering commitment to setting benchmarks for quality, sustainability, and employee well-being within the manufacturing sector.

Through the implementation of an Integrated Management System (IMS), Hotpack has unified its approach to quality assurance, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety. This comprehensive framework ensures that every facility maintains the highest global standards while promoting continuous improvement across all facets of the organisation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack, said, “This certification is a proud moment for Hotpack and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Our commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and the health and safety of our employees has always been at the core of our values. Securing ISO certification at the group level across all our facilities reinforces our promise to our customers, partners, and stakeholders to deliver products and services that meet the highest international standards.”

Adding to this, Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack, said, “Implementing an Integrated Management System across 20 facilities is a massive operational achievement. It showcases how we have successfully streamlined our quality, environmental, and safety protocols into a unified standard of excellence. This strengthens not only our global operations but also assures our customers that every product bearing the Hotpack name meets rigorous international benchmarks.”

Mr. Anvar PB, Group Technical Director at Hotpack, also commented, “Achieving Group ISO Certification is a reflection of our continuous focus on technical precision and system-wide consistency. Our teams have worked tirelessly to enhance our manufacturing practices, embrace innovation, and maintain compliance at every level. This milestone motivates us to keep raising the bar in delivering high-quality, safe, and sustainable packaging solutions worldwide.”

The Group ISO Certification directly supports Hotpack’s ongoing global expansion, providing the assurance of compliance, reliability, and operational excellence as the company continues to grow its footprint in international markets. By adopting best practices across all facilities, Hotpack has reinforced its position as a trusted leader in the global packaging industry.

With this achievement, Hotpack continues to lead by example, setting new industry standards for responsible manufacturing and operational excellence. As a global leader in food packaging, Hotpack employs more than 4, 200 people and operates across 17 countries including the GCC, India, the UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, France and Australia. With over 20 advanced manufacturing facilities and a strong presence in 107 international markets, Hotpack remains dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric packaging solutions to meet the evolving needs of a global clientele.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company operates in 17 countries, including GCC nations, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. In a relatively short span, Hotpack has grown to become a leading player in the packaging sector, known for its reputation for quality products, reasonable pricing, and outstanding service. Hotpack is regarded as a one-stop shop, offering a complete range of packaging products for the HORECA, retail, and industrial packaging sectors, with over 4,000 product SKUs. It also represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide, with products hygienically packed in modern, attractive designs and marketed under the “Hotpack” (Packaging Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue & Hygiene Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack holds certifications including BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, ensuring the highest quality standards for its products. Hotpack was awarded the prestigious Dubai Quality Award in the Dubai Smart Industry Award category in 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack now operates 50 standalone retail centers across the MENA region, offering over 600 specialty products not available in supermarkets. Additionally, www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand known for its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

