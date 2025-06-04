Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has concluded a strategic visit to the People's Republic of China. The visit aimed to strengthen international cooperation and expand partnership opportunities between the two countries in the areas of research and development, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of promising opportunities in new sectors. This initiative is part of the broader efforts to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and China and contribute to driving sustainable development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the visit, Sharjah Asset Management signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China International Capital Corporation (CICC), in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management; Omar Al Mulla, CEO Ossol Investment; Saeed Sharar, CEO Ossol investments; along with a group of CEOs and directors from Sharjah Asset Management, and a delegation representing the Bank of China.

Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, stated:”This agreement marks a new starting point for a fruitful collaboration with CICC. This partnership will open new horizons for research, investment, innovation, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge between both parties. It will also pave the way for meaningful achievements across key sectors such as finance, technology, and sustainable development, ultimately contributing to long-term economic progress.”

A spokesperson from (CICC) affirmed that the partnership with Sharjah Asset Management reflects the company's commitment to strengthening Acooperation between China and the UAE, and to exploring new opportunities that this partnership offers—particularly in the fields of research and development.

"By leveraging our mutual strengths, we can address challenges and seize opportunities within our respective markets, while expanding our reach across regional and international markets," the spokesperson stated.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines a joint commitment to collaborate on innovative research projects aimed at delivering practical and sustainable solutions that benefit both the Emirati and Chinese economies. It further seeks to enhance growth opportunities in vital sectors such as technology, financial services, environmental sustainability, and sustainable investment strategies. The MoU establishes a solid framework for joint research initiatives designed to foster innovative solutions and drive long-term, sustainable growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding is expected to result in a series of joint initiatives, including the organization of specialized workshops and seminars, as well as the implementation of applied research projects that align with the strategic priorities of both parties. The focus will be on sustainable investment practices and innovative solutions that generate long-term economic benefits.

This partnership reflects the shared vision of both sides to enhance international cooperation, achieve sustainable economic growth, and build strong strategic relationships. It lays the foundation for future partnerships that will further strengthen the economic ties between China and the United Arab Emirates.

On the sidelines of the visit to China, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, met with His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

The company’s delegation visited 23 leading Chinese companies across various key sectors to explore investment and cooperation opportunities. Among the visits were the Beijing Opera House and Stadium, accompanied by the Dafa Industrial Group. The delegation also explored the latest LiDAR technologies by "Seyond", a leader in this advanced field, and examined promising investment opportunities and applications in the automotive and transportation sectors.

During visits to "Pony.AI" and "Huamo.AI", the delegation was introduced to potential collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence, autonomous mobility, and robotaxi technology.

The delegation also visited "Ding Dong Limited" in Shanghai, a company specializing in the delivery of fresh foods, where they explored best practices in logistics, warehouse management, facilities management, and e-retail. Additionally, they visited "H World Group", which operates over 11,000 hotels across 19 countries, to gain insights into hotel operations and discuss potential expansion and partnership opportunities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company is committed to realizing its vision of enhancing economic and social development and driving sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and promoting social responsibility by optimizing resources to meet the needs of Sharjah’s community and ensuring their long-term well-being.