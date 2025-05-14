All 2,266 Grade 12 students pass board exam, with perfect 100% pass rate

Grade 10 pupils across 10 GEMS CBSE schools also record 100% pass rate

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education students across the UAE are celebrating a milestone moment in their academic journey, having delivered another strong performance in the CBSE Grade 10 and 12 board examinations.

From classrooms to careers, the results represent more than just numbers – they are the culmination of years of effort, resilience, and a shared commitment between students, teachers, and families.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, commented: “These results are more than just a cause for celebration; they are proof of what is possible when talent meets hard work and the right support. We are incredibly proud of our students, our educators, and the families who have championed them every step of the way. This is what a world-class education looks like in action.”

Grade 12 results

A total of 2,266 GEMS students sat the Grade 12 examinations this year, with a 100% pass rate

33.89% of students scored an average of 90% and above

23.04% of students scored between 85 and 89.9%

99.87% of students scored more than 60%

The school average across all 10 GEMS CBSE schools stands at 85.37%

Among 2025’s top achievers are students who have not only topped their schools but also made their mark across the GEMS network.

Leading the pack, with the highest score among all GEMS Grade 12 CBSE students this year, are Kirti Roshankumar Thakar from GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, and Mukesh Balasubramanian from GEMS Our Own High School – Al Warqa’a. Both students achieved a near perfect 99% score.

Kirti Roshankumar Thakar, who now intends to study Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – Abu Dhabi, said: “As my dreams unfold into reality, I feel deeply humbled and extremely grateful to my parents for being my strongest pillars of support, and to my teachers, whose invaluable guidance lit the path through every challenge I faced in the pursuit of excellence. I shall be eternally grateful to OOD for making my school years truly unforgettable!”

Thomas Mathew, Executive Principal of GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, said: “Our Grade 12 students have demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience, and academic excellence in this year’s Grade 12 CBSE results. Their success reflects their hard work, the unwavering support of their families, and the relentless commitment of their teachers. We at GEMS OOD are immensely proud of our students’ achievements and are confident that they are well prepared to embrace the future with purpose and integrity.”

Grade 10 results

A total of 3,131 students sat the Grade 10 board examinations this year, with a 100% pass rate

38.26% of students scored an average of 90% and above

19.96% of students scored between 85% and 89.9%

99.20% of students scored more than 60%

The school average across all 10 GEMS CBSE schools is 85.14%

Top among all GEMS Grade 10 students, with an impressive score of 99.6% is Hafeed Meera Shahul Hameed from GEMS Our Own Indian School in Dubai.

Reflecting on his outstanding success, he said: “Today, I am proud to say that I scored 99.6% in my board exams – an achievement born from hard work, perseverance, and unwavering dedication. This achievement would not have been possible without the constant support of my parents, the guidance of my teachers, and the encouragement of my friends. I am deeply grateful to each one of them.

“As I celebrate this moment, I remind myself that this is just one milestone in a much bigger journey. It’s not the end – it’s only the beginning. There are many more steps to climb, challenges to face, and lessons to learn. Because the pursuit of knowledge never ends.”

Lalitha Suresh, Principal of GEMS Our Own Indian School, said: “Heartiest congratulations to our students, teachers, and parents on the outstanding CBSE results! This achievement reflects our students’ dedication to academic excellence, the unwavering commitment of our teachers, and the strong support of our parent community. Together, we’ve built a culture of collaboration and high expectations, and we look forward to continuing this shared journey of success.”

GEMS Education continues to nurture future-ready learners across its CBSE curriculum schools, championing academic excellence, personal growth, and global citizenship.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.