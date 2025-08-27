DUBAI, UAE – YES Rewards, the UAE’s premier fuel loyalty programme from ENOC Group, has announced a points exchange partnership with GEMS Rewards, the award-winning loyalty programme of GEMS Education, the region’s largest private K-12 education provider.

Powered by Loyyal’s Xpand Point platform, the collaboration enables seamless points exchange between the two programmes, allowing members to unlock even greater value across both networks.

Whether filling up at ENOC service stations or shopping across its wider retail network, YES Rewards and GEMS Rewards members pocket great extra value with every purchase. Thanks to the new partnership, these points can now be exchanged for exclusive lifestyle and educational benefits through GEMS Rewards, including deals, discounts, and even contributions towards school fees. Similarly, GEMS Rewards members can convert their points into YES Rewards to benefit from ENOC’s growing ecosystem of fuel and retail offers.

Mr. Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC, said: “We are pleased to establish this partnership with GEMS Education, which reflects our Group’s commitment to leading efforts that generate substantial and widespread positive impact on our nation. Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute to the development of a skilled and empowered generation, which is vital for the sustainable progress and future prosperity of our country.”

GEMS Rewards currently serves more than 300,000 members, including parents, staff, and friends of the GEMS Education community. The app provides instant access to hundreds of exclusive discounts and lifestyle offers, with the added benefit of being able to redeem points directly against tuition fees.

Mr. Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive of GEMS Education, said: “We are delighted to partner with YES Rewards, one of the UAE’s most trusted and recognised loyalty programmes. This collaboration gives our families even more value in their everyday lives – including every litre bought at the ENOC filling station – and underlines our commitment to benefiting them in ever-increasing ways.”

Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO of Loyyal, added: “With GEMS Rewards joining forces with YES Rewards, we are excited to create a dynamic loyalty ecosystem that allows members to maximise their rewards through effortless point exchanges, all powered by Loyyal's innovative technology."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment by GEMS Education and ENOC to reward their customers and community with meaningful, tangible benefits from the school gates to the petrol forecourt.

http://bit.ly/468J8PP

About ENOC Group

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah AlKudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | lauren.camacho@bursonglobal.com

About Loyyal

Loyyal is renowned for its innovative Enterprise SaaS Suite for Loyalty & Payments, powered by patented blockchain technology. The Loyyal platform empowers the loyalty industry with metrics of incremental revenue, rapid growth, and scalability at the lowest possible cost.

The Xpand Point platform facilitates interoperable exchanges across various programmes and categories globally.

For more information visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. For PR-related queries, contact Muffaddal Pittalwala at msp@loyyal.com.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating more than 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

Shilpa Johnson, Account Director, Four

Shilpa.johnson@four.agency