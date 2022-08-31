Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Geidea, a leading Fintech company in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Ival – a bottled drinking water produced in Saudi Arabia – to enable acceptance of digital payments for their distribution network across Saudi Arabia.

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will enable POS payment through it’s Go Lite and Tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network – allowing them to accept secure contactless payments in a seamless manner through their smartphone or a pocket-sized card reader.

Ival water is available across the Kingdom, providing delivery services over a larger geographical scale with the availability of about 50 distribution centres. Ival distribution fleet consists of 1500 vehicles among large and small transport trucks and cars.

Abdullah Alshowaier, Chief Business Officer at Geidea said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Ival as their go-to partner to accelerate the acceptance of digital payments for their distribution fleet. Our tailored suite of payment solutions and technologies will not only simplify transactions for consumers, but also offer them the highest levels of convenience. We look forward to tapping into and supporting Ival’s large distribution network as we continue to boost our efforts in transforming KSA’s digital payments landscape”.

Mr. Saad Alajlan, From Pure Beverages Company commented: In order to better serve our community and our clients in particular, we are excited about this new cooperation with Geidea. This will be accomplished by streamlining their payment and security procedures. We are convinced that with this agreement, we will form a special relationship with customers and offer them a one-of-a-kind customer experience.

On the other hand, this partnership will support the Pure Beverages Industry Company's goal of expanding the bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting digital payments and employing sector appropriate techniques.

As a contributor to the Saudi Vision 2030’s objective to support startups and SMEs and increase digital transactions in the country, Geidea, through its innovative technologies, is providing a complete suite of payment, e-commerce and business management tools to help local businesses grow and scale.

Geidea operates more than 700,000 payment terminals (POS) across the region and with 150,000 trusted merchants, including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players.

-Ends-

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technology, Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. Founded locally in Saudi Arabia in 2008 by entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, Geidea’s mission is to empower merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their business. The company believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. Based in Riyadh, Geidea has more than 1000 employees, 150,000 merchants, and provides support to more than 700,000 payment terminals and ATMs networks within the Kingdom and capturing 75% market share in the sector. The company is rapidly expanding branches in several locations across the GCC, including UAE and Egypt, with an eye to further locations in 2022.

For detailed information, please visit: http://www.geidea.net/

For further information, please contact: geidea@webershandwick.com