Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In line with its commitment to advance healthcare delivery in Saudi Arabia, GE HealthCare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, is equipping all hospitals and medical centers under the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG) with a comprehensive range of Imaging, Ultrasound and Patient Care Solutions to help clinicians improve patient outcomes and provide high-quality, seamless, and optimized care.

In a new collaboration with HMG, one of the largest and fastest growing hospital chains in Saudi Arabia and the region, thirteen hospitals and eight medical centers including two new state-of-the-art hospitals will be equipped with reliable and robust imaging technology, diagnostic cardiology and monitoring solutions, and maternal-infant care products.

Most of the advanced imaging technology solutions, including two MRI SIGNA Voyager, two Revolution Apex Elite CT, four C-arms, two BMD, and the first Discovery MI 6 ring PET/CT in Saudi Arabia, will be installed at the future 330-bed West Jeddah Hospital and the 500-bed North Riyadh Hospital, the largest private hospital to be commissioned in Saudi Arabia.

GE HealthCare will also equip the two new facilities with a wide range of Patient Care Solutions innovations to assist clinicians, especially during surgical and procedural care, and to monitor patients easily and efficiently. This includes the deployment of GE HealthCare’s Portrait Mobile, a wearable monitoring solution for real-time personalized view of the patient, at 80 hubs located across eight hospitals, including both existing and new facilities under HMG.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Mohammad El Khoury, General Manager Saudi Arabia, GE HealthCare, said: “Under our longstanding collaboration with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group, GE HealthCare is honored to bring a suite of advanced healthcare technology and monitoring solutions across the hospital network in Saudi Arabia to enable clinicians to improve patient care. This reflects our shared commitment to transforming healthcare practices in the Kingdom in line with the Vision 2030 goals. By co-creating innovative programs and delivering specialized tools and care solutions, we are proud to be part of HMG's journey to continually refine and enhance their operational workflows and set new standards for patient-centric care.”

Faisal Al-Nassar, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group, said: “Under the new collaboration with GE HealthCare, we aim to bring advanced technology that plays an increasing role in delivering the optimum care to our patients. Raising the standards of care and delivering best-in-class healthcare services to greater numbers of people across the kingdom is the number one priority to HMG. Our investment in the comprehensive range of new diagnostic and monitoring equipment will strengthen operational efficiencies across our medical facilities and accelerate the shift to a more convenient and accessible delivery of care”.

GE HealthCare and HMG affirm the need for strong regional collaborations to advance the Kingdom’s healthcare landscape and accelerate the rate of innovation to provide an integrated continuum of care in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from prevention and screening, to diagnosis, treatment, therapy, and monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

