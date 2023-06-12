Abu Dhabi, UAE: GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) has signed an agreement with the Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO), the owner of the largest independent water and power plant (IWPP) in the UAE, to provide a range of asset and performance services for the reliable and efficient operation of the gas turbines at the Taweelah B Power and Desalination Complex in Abu Dhabi. The Taweelah B complex, which operates three distinct power generation and desalination facilities, uses different technologies, including simple, open, and combined-cycle gas turbines and multi-stage flash distillation.

The scope of services provided by GE Gas Power includes major inspection works on 9E gas turbine and generators and complete disassembly, overhaul, and commissioning activities. In addition, outage support to enhance the capabilities of the Taweelah B plant for the future and position it to benefit from long-term high performance.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) owns 60% of TAPCO, and the landmark agreement was signed at the TAQA headquarters in Al Maqam Tower in Abu Dhabi by Ahmad Adawi, Executive Managing Director, TAPCO, and Rabih Yazbeck, Regional Sales Director Gulf, GE Gas Power.

GE Gas Power’s proven industry experience and technology expertise in performing outages and major inspections has delivered reliable solutions to electric utilities worldwide in enhancing efficiency and achieving significant reduction of carbon emissions and water utilization. TAPCO is leveraging GE Gas Power’s advanced capabilities to fulfil its vision of setting new local and regional benchmarks for power and water production, and to scale up its safety and environmental excellence.

About GE:

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse, and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

About GE Gas Power:

GE Gas Power, an integral part of GE Vernova, is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner, and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE’s gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

GE Vernova is a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

For more information, please contact:

Mahmoud Fansa

Director of Communications – MENA

GE Gas Power

mahmoud.fansa@ge.com

Kelly Home | Nivine William

ASDA’A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com

nivine.william@bcw-global.com