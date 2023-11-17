GE Aerospace engine & services agreements with Emirates, TAAG Angola Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Air Arabia, flydubai, and Air Cairo reinforce commitment to support of regional aviation sector.

Dubai, UAE: GE Aerospace, a global leader in aviation technology, has concluded participation at the Dubai Airshow 2023 on a high note, having announced multiple strategic engine and services orders. The event highlighted the importance of the robust regional aviation industry in the Middle East’s broader story of economic growth.

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace, attended the event saying, “It was an eventful week for GE Aerospace and our partners at the 2023 Dubai Airshow with more than 450 engine orders as well as several services agreements announced. The airlines across this region are drivers of wider economic development, and we are proud to partner with them to shape the future of flight.”

Strengthening connections with key aviation players, GE Aerospace joined 1400+ exhibitors from 95 countries at the Airshow and announced significant orders for both widebody and narrowbody engines. This includes 202 GE9X engines for Emirates, 8 GEnx engines and spares for TAAG Angola Airlines, 4 GEnx engines for Royal Air Maroc, and 240 CFM LEAP engines for Air Arabia. Regional airlines flydubai and Air Cairo also signed long-term services agreements with GE Aerospace to power and maintain their fleets.

Below is a brief recap of GE Aerospace announcements and activity at Dubai Airshow 2023:

Emirates orders 202 additional GE9X engines and services. The order, which will power Emirates’ fleet of Boeing 777X aircraft, also includes a long-term services agreement. This brings Emirates’ total order for GE9X engines to 460. Emirates has the largest backlog of GE9X on order of any airline globally. The GE9X is the world’s most powerful engine, and delivers 10% better fuel consumption, emissions, and operating costs than any aircraft in its class.

TAAG Angola Airlines orders GEnx-1B engines. In addition to new engines, TAAG signed a TrueChoice™ services agreement, covering their fleet of five GE90-powered Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. GE Aerospace will support TAAG with spare parts, component repair, and used serviceable part upgrades. The GEnx engine family has accumulated more than 50 million flight hours since entry into service in 2011 and represents a giant leap forward in propulsion technology.

Morocco-based Royal Air Maroc (RAM) orders 4 GEnx-1B engines. The engines will power their new order of Boeing 787 aircraft to meet the needs of the carrier’s expansion of long-haul routes to North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. This order adds to RAM’s current fleet of nine GEnx-powered Boeing 787s.

240 CFM LEAP engines for Air Arabia. Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, announced an order for 240 CFM LEAP-1A engines. The engines will power the carrier’s order of 120 Airbus A320neo family of aircraft and support the ambitious growth strategy of the airline.

Services agreement with flydubai. Dubai-based flydubai signed a multi-year services agreement to cover 222 LEAP-1B engines for the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737s. The agreement with CFM also covers spare engines and will support the carrier’s growth plans as it takes delivery of more aircraft over the next few years.

Air Cairo, entered into a multi-year non-exclusive services agreement. It will cover shop visits of 28 CFM LEAP-1A engines powering the 14 Airbus A320neo aircraft currently operated by the EGYPTAIR subsidiary. Under the agreement, Air Cairo has the flexibility and choice of where to service their LEAP engines within the open global MRO ecosystem that CFM has been building for its customers.

Emirates adopts FlightPulse Animation Module. GE Aerospace has expanded the capabilities of over 4,000 Emirates pilots currently utilizing FlightPulse software solutions with the integration of a new Animation Module. The move will deliver significant insights and enable a better review of flight data.

Support for the wider aviation ecosystem. In addition to order announcements, GE Aerospace leadership supported initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Aviation X Lab, an ambitious aviation entrepreneurship incubator established by five global aviation giants including Emirates, Airbus, and GE Aerospace, announced its 3rd challenge cycle. GE Aerospace was also part of the future-focused conference agenda, participating in panels and roundtables focused on inclusivity in the aviation industry’s workforce.

Aviation in the Middle East is one of the most dynamic and important sectors of the economy. It is an engine of economic growth, and GE Aerospace is proud to support the sector today, tomorrow, and into the future.

