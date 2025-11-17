Facility quadruples size of current footprint and will enable CFM LEAP* fleet growth and GE9X entry into service, supporting Middle Eastern & global customers

Investment of more than $50M includes facility build, lease commitment over 10+ years, and new tooling and capabilities

Dubai, UAE – Today on the first day of the Dubai Airshow, GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced plans for the build of a new, state-of-the-art On Wing Support (OWS) facility at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South. This strategic investment underscores GE Aerospace’s commitment to supporting the growing demand for CFM LEAP engine services and positioning the market for future readiness as the GE9X engine enters service.

The built-to-suit leased facility will span 120,000 square feet, replacing the current 29,000 square-foot location and reinforcing GE Aerospace’s commitment to developing capabilities and a highly-skilled workforce in the region. In addition to supporting CFM LEAP and GE9X demand, the facility will serve as a hub for field deployments, advanced technology development, and internal and external training. For the first time in OWS history, the site will include dedicated MRO training facilities to enhance team capabilities and support customer training needs.

“This investment underscores GE Aerospace’s unwavering commitment to supporting our customers in the Middle East and beyond,” said Farah Borges, VP Assembly, Test & MRO for GE Aerospace. “As the demand for LEAP engine services continues to grow, this facility will enable us to deliver world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities on a larger scale, while positioning us to support the future entry into service of the GE9X engine. By expanding our footprint in this critical market, we are ensuring that our customers have access to the advanced technologies, training, and field support they need to achieve operational excellence and reliability.”

The GE Aerospace On Wing Support organization around the world plays a critical role in the company’s distributed network, performing approximately 35% of all LEAP overhaul shop visits to support the goal of greater reliability, predictability, and time on wing for customers. The new facility in Dubai is an investment that will enable the team to scale overhaul operations while continuing to offer lighter quick turn, lease pool, and field services across all GE Aerospace, CFM International and Engine Alliance engines.

The decision to build the facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South reflects the strategic importance of the UAE’s burgeoning aviation ecosystem. Dubai South will host in the future what is planned to be world’s largest airport – Al Maktoum International. It is a gateway located at a crossroads of air, maritime, and ground trade, with an integrated ecosystem and a focus on connectivity.

Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, “We are delighted to welcome GE Aerospace’s new facility to Dubai South, further strengthening our position as a leading global hub for aviation and aerospace innovation. This partnership reflects the shared vision of fostering growth and delivering world-class services to the industry. GE Aerospace’s expansion is a testament to the strategic importance of the Middle East region and the confidence in MBRAH as a key enabler for the future of aviation. We look forward to supporting GE Aerospace in their mission to deliver exceptional value to their customers.”

Leaders from GE Aerospace and MBRAH will participate in a ground-breaking ceremony this week. Construction of the new facility is expected to commence in December 2025, with expected completion in Q1 2027.

* CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com/middleeast.

