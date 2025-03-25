Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG Enterprise Solutions, a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions has announced the expansion of its service offerings to include world-class Cyber-Security Solutions tailored to meet the growth needs of the SME sector in the UAE.

Aligned with its ongoing commitment to better servicing the needs of its clients and customers, the new value proposition from GCG Enterprise Solutions uniquely delivers bespoke solutions that address the unique challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises. Key features of this offering include:

Competitive Pricing: Affordable solutions that provide excellent value for money.

TechCentric Approach: Leveraging an unrivalled understanding of the pain points faced by SMEs to deliver effective solutions.

Proven Solutions: Mature and reliable cybersecurity measures that have been tested and refined.

Swift Deployment: Rapid implementation capabilities to ensure minimal disruption to business operations.

Delivering cutting-edge Cyber Security solutions collaboration with its growing portfolio of global technology partners, GCG Enterprise Solutions’ growth plans include enriching its cyber-security portfolio, as well as launching additional industry-specific solutions.

"We are excited to extend our unique cyber-security services to the SME sector," said Gaurav Arora, IT Service Operations Manager at GCG Enterprise Solutions. "Our goal is to deliver tailored solutions that not only protect businesses but also support their growth and success in an increasingly digital world."

For more information about GCG Enterprise Solutions and its new cyber-security offerings, please visit www.gcg.ae or contact info@gcg.ae.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client’s businesses. The Company’s unique value-proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all of its stakeholders.

*Source: AETOSWire

