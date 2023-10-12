Dubai, UAE - Leptos Estates, Cyprus's largest developer, is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated 10th and final phase of Venus Gardens Resort in Paphos. As the previous nine phases have all been sold out, this marks a unique opportunity for GCC investors to secure a home within this prestigious hilltop development offering spectacular sea views and luxurious living.



Cyprus's Permanent Residence Programme allows foreigners to obtain full residency for their families through property investment starting from US$316,000. This grants individuals unlimited access to the country and facilitates travel across the European Union. Permanent residency also provides the option to establish a fast-tracked business in Cyprus, offering significant tax benefits.



Venus Gardens Resort, set atop a picturesque hill in Paphos, offers a limited selection of apartments starting from US$369,000. Each of these residences boasts awe-inspiring views of the Mediterranean Sea. The final phase of this gated hilltop development promises a secure and opulent living environment that harmoniously blends with the natural beauty of the region.



Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, expressed, "Venus Gardens has been one of our most popular resort developments, and the release of the tenth phase underscores its success. The array of amenities available makes Venus Gardens an ideal permanent residence for those seeking a warm weather home. Furthermore, our successful rental program offers excellent returns for owners."



These bespoke homes at Venus Gardens are characterized by their contemporary design infused with traditional Cypriot elements. Spacious open-plan living areas are bathed in natural light and open onto expansive verandas, terraces, and private gardens. Buyers will have the opportunity to choose from various interior design themes inspired by the nearby Mediterranean Sea.



Leptos continued, "We've also noticed a growing appetite among GCC investors for Cyprus-based properties. The unique combination of a strategic Mediterranean location, stunning natural beauty, and an attractive permanent residency program has made Cyprus an increasingly attractive destination for GCC investors looking to diversify their portfolios."



For investors looking for a holiday home that generates regular income, Venus Gardens is an excellent choice. Owners can also expect potential capital appreciation over time. Flexible and relaxed payment plans are available to facilitate investment.



Venus Gardens is situated in a prime location with outstanding amenities, making it an attractive choice for luxury rental properties in Paphos.



Additionally, it provides an opportunity to take advantage of one of Europe's most affordable permanent residency programs.



This aspect of Cyprus's residency program is particularly appealing to GCC investors with personal or business interests in Europe or those desiring freedom of movement within the EU. Cyprus's popularity has surged as other EU nations, including Portugal, Spain, and Ireland, have discontinued their Golden Visa and Residency programs. Greece recently raised its permanent residency entry investment amount in certain areas, making Cyprus an even more attractive option.



Paphos is a modern, multicultural town offering a range of high-end tourist facilities, award-winning beaches, international 18-hole championship golf courses, excellent medical centers, and educational institutions. A nearby modern airport connects Cyprus to international destinations, making it an ideal location for GCC residents to buy and invest in.



Leptos Estates is the leading provider of new homes in Greece and Cyprus. For more information contact the Dubai Office on Tel: +971 4 2579306 / +971 509482424 or email Jenny.Pullon@LeptosEstates.com