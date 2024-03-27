Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

GCC Exchange, the leading foreign exchange and remittance company in the UAE, announced the inauguration of their new branches in Deira City Centre on 22nd March and Matajer Al Khan, Sharjah on 25th March 2024. The company strides strongly in its expansion plan as it opens its 17th and 18th branches in the UAE.

In recent years, GCC Exchange has marked a strong presence among expats and foreign travelers with its branch network, mobile app, and exceptional customer service. They are bringing all these facilities to a wider audience through their new branches in Deira City Centre and Matajer Al Khan. It marks another milestone for the company as it continues to provide customers with convenient and accessible remittance, foreign exchange, and WPS services.

Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange, said, “Financial inclusion and innovative product development help us remain a powerful market leader in the UAE’s financial industry. Our operations and business development teams have succeeded in identifying and exploring untapped opportunities in the market. Our strategy focuses on bringing convenient and user-friendly service to the customers. Our trained staff will also make sure that our customers have the best experience at our new branches. We celebrate this milestone and thank all customers who took us so far.”

Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange, shared, “We welcome all customers to our new branches. As a team, our measures surrounding expansion are rooted in financial accessibility. With the new branches, we reinstate our efforts in providing convenient services to our customers. Both these locations buzz with foreign travelers and expats alike and therefore we saw the opportunity to introduce our brand to them to fulfill their remittance and forex needs.”

-Ends-

The contact details of our branches are as follows:

​​​​​​Deira City Centre Branch

First Floor, Near Carrefour

Deira, Dubai, UAE

Matajer Al Khan Branch

Shop No. 4, Ground Floor, Matajer Building,

Al Khan Street, Al Majaz, Sharjah, UAE

For more information, visit https://www.gccexchange.com.

Follow the link https://gccexchange.com/appdownload to download the GCC Exchange Mobile App from Google Play or App Store.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:​​​

​​​​Mr. Alex Fernandes – Head Digital Development & Communications

Email: alex.fernandes@gccexchange.com