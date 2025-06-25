GBM will now have access to enhanced Red Hat resources and co-delivery opportunities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, has become the first company in the MEA/GCC region to join Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator specializing in application development. This global initiative by Red Hat recognizes a select group of partners who have demonstrated advanced technical expertise and proven service delivery practices by achieving Red Hat professional training credentials, certifications, and partner services validation.

With its participation, GBM is a trusted expert in application modernization using Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, capable of architecting, implementing, and configuring tailored enterprise-grade solutions that drive impactful business outcomes.

GBM will now have access to enhanced Red Hat resources and co-delivery opportunities to support customers with end-to-end implementation services, from design to deployment, as well as scalable, future-ready solutions that align with their business goals.

This distinction reaffirms GBM’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term success for its customers adopting Red Hat technologies. Combining its deep local roots with global standards, GBM is positioned to help shape the future of application development across the region.

Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator is part of Red Hat’s evolving partner engagement model that implements a globally unified approach to collaboration. The initiative provides partners with simplified paths to co-create, innovate, and deliver solutions and services to support customers on their hybrid cloud journeys.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 35 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customer’s specific, complex and diverse business needs.

Some of our strategic partners in the Gulf include IBM as their sole distributor throughout the GCC (excluding Saudi Arabia and selected IBM product and services), Cisco as a Gold Partner (the highest level of certification at Cisco), and VMware as a Premier Partner (the highest partner status within VMware).