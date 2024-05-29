Gates Developments has signed a management and operations agreement with "Imdaad Egypt," the regional branch of the integrated facilities management group "Imdaad" from the UAE, a global company specializing in enhancing the operational efficiency of physical assets and integrated facilities management in Egypt and the Middle East. This agreement is aimed at managing the company's current projects in the New Administrative Capital and West Cairo as part of the company's strategy to contract with the strongest operational entities to ensure the quality and efficiency of its future projects.

The contract was signed by Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, Mr. Mahmoud Rashid, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad Group, Engineer Osama Othman, CEO of Imdaad Egypt, and Dr. Iman Salah, Chairman of I Brand, in the presence of many officials from both companies.

Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, stated after the signing that this agreement is part of the company's commitment to forming strategic partnerships with prominent brands in all fields. This aims to enhance the investment value of the company's projects and provide them with the best operators of comprehensive services and facilities. This led to the careful selection of the company to implement these services. He pointed out that Imdaad is considered one of the largest global companies that provide a comprehensive range of facilities management and maintenance services with nearly 20 years of experience worldwide, having branches in more than 45 countries and managing hundreds of projects for several major real estate companies.

Nasr added that this agreement is intended to manage the company's three projects in the New Administrative Capital, its five projects in West Cairo, and its new project Lyv in Ras El Hikma on the North Coast. This comes within Gates Developments' strategy to contract with the strongest consultants, operating, and service companies from the beginning of project planning to deliver a distinctive product to the market capable of competing in the coming period. The strategic partnership with Imdaad includes providing facilities management services according to global standards for tenants and clients at all prestigious locations. He noted that their vision depends on the necessity of contracting with service and management companies to achieve the highest global standards in operational procedures and service in projects to ensure sustainability, quality, and increased added value. The agreement also aims to reduce long-term building operational costs by protecting and enhancing facilities management assets while focusing on creating added value and pushing high-quality standards within the local market.

Mahmoud Rashid, COO of Imdaad Group, expressed his happiness with signing this important contract with Gates Developments, noting that Imdaad UAE is one of the most important institutions providing a unique service in facilities management and services for all types of real estate projects—whether administrative, commercial, residential, medical, or tourism—to provide a successful and investment-friendly environment. He pointed out that the company has a long list of successful past projects, making it one of the best project management companies in the Middle East. This is due to the long years of dedication in the diverse fields they specialize in. The company is keen on ensuring sustainable operational work, supported by a mix of local, regional, and global expertise, leading to a knowledge balance within the company and achieving the significant success it currently witnesses, in addition to providing the best services.

Engineer Osama Othman, CEO of Imdaad Egypt, confirmed that the company focuses on expanding its presence in Egypt as part of its growth strategy. The new contract with Gates Developments represents a significant step in our ongoing expansion journey, providing integrated facilities management services for the company's projects. We are pleased and grateful for the trust placed in us, and we are confident that we can make a real breakthrough in the facilities management market for the major projects owned by Gates Developments, a promising and distinguished company delivering real estate projects characterized by beautiful design and meticulous attention to detail, confirming their determination to be among the leading real estate companies in Egypt. We have the expertise to facilitate this, as the company has long experience in providing these services in the UAE, Oman, and most Arab countries, alongside offering services in more than 45 countries worldwide.

Imdaad will deliver its services to the following Gates Developments projects:

- "GATES PRIVÉ," a multi-use project spanning 17 acres in a prime location opposite the British School at the entrance of Zayed 4.

- "Space Commercial Complex," situated in one of the most vibrant areas in 6th of October, serving as a key commercial, administrative, and medical hub.

- "WESTGATE," a multi-use project located in the heart of 6th of October, covering 4 acres.

- "PLAZA ESPANA," a development in Sheikh Zayed city, also on a 4-acre area.

- "Lugar" a residential development in New Zayed spanning over 65 acres.

- "AUDAZ," situated in the Financial and Business District of the New Administrative Capital.

- "CATALAN" in area R7 of the New Administrative Capital, encompassing 40 acres with a commercial mall.

- "VENIA" in area R7 of the New Administrative Capital, also covering 40 acres with a commercial mall.

- The new "Lyv" project, spread across 206 acres in a prime location in Ras El Hikma at kilometer 200 on the North Coast.

-Ends-