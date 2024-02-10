Acknowledged for Unified Security, Proactive Defense, and Seamless Integration in Gartner's Latest Magic Quadrant Report

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report for Trend Vision One™ in Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This marks the 18th consecutive recognition for Trend Micro by Gartner, showcasing a remarkable track record since its initial acknowledgment in 2002.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology places technology providers into four categories—Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players, and Challengers—in rapidly evolving markets. According to Gartner's report, Trend Vision One™ - Endpoint Security is well-suited for a "broad range" of global organizations, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to consolidate security vendors, integrate workspace security, and manage hybrid environments. Trend Vision One™ stands out as a resilient security platform, providing centralized visibility and swift response capabilities to safeguard digital assets. Its seamless integration with third-party solutions enhances adaptability, ensuring a comprehensive set of security features.

Our 18th accolade from Gartner is not just a recognition, it's a heartwarming affirmation of the passion and dedication we've poured into our work since 2002," said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President & Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. "Being acknowledged yet again in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Trend Vision One™ in Endpoint Protection Platforms resonates deeply with us and fuels our commitment towards an even more innovative future. We see this as a steppingstone to propel Trend Vision One™ forward, envisioning a future where our solutions set new benchmarks in cybersecurity, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic challenges of the digital world."

The report underscores various notable strengths in Trend Vision One™ offerings, including integrated attack surface management, security configuration management, and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities, all playing a pivotal role in proactive risk reduction and streamlining security operations. Furthermore, the comprehensive nature and seamless integration of Trend Micro’s workspace security suite components, which now features the recent inclusion of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capability within the Trend Vision One™ platform, was also acknowledged.

Trend Micro is set to take part in the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in Dubai on February 12-13, 2024. This move underscores their commitment, as highlighted in the Trend Micro Mid-Year Cybersecurity Report for H1 2023. The report points out that Trend Micro's sophisticated solutions adeptly detected and countered more than 475 million threats in the MEA region.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world.