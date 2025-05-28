Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Financial Academy in Riyadh to deliver specialised training programmes and professional workshops in the field of insurance across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of national talent and elevate the performance of the insurance sector.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, and Mr. Manaa Al Khamsan, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Academy.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh stated that the partnership marks a strategic step forward in supporting professional qualification pathways within Saudi Arabia’s insurance market. It includes the launch of a suite of specialised training programmes and advanced workshops, delivered exclusively in partnership with the Financial Academy, as well as joint efforts in developing professional qualifications and micro-credentials that address rapid industry shifts and evolving market needs.

For his part, Mr. Al Khamsan affirmed that this high-impact partnership reflects the Financial Academy’s pioneering role in nurturing and advancing human capital within the financial sector - particularly insurance - by adopting global best practices and standards in professional education. He also highlighted the alignment of the training offerings with the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

He added that the agreement reflects the confidence that regional and international institutions place in the Academy’s capabilities and its distinguished status as a leading provider of professional training and development in the Kingdom’s financial sector.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

