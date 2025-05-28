Zain KSA, leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced that all preparations are complete to welcome pilgrims for the Hajj season of 1446H. The company will offer integrated voice and data services, powered by an advanced digital ecosystem built on an AI-driven 5G network covering all holy sites. This will enable smart solutions that significantly enhance the quality of services.

The advanced system will improve operational performance, reduce emergency response times, and boost real-time network management efficiency, providing pilgrims with an exceptional digital experience that enriches their journey.

In line with its human-centric approach, Zain KSA is ramping up its on-the-ground presence in the holy sites this year. The company is deploying 57% additional field representatives this year to assist pilgrims and ensure they receive all the support they need. Women comprise 50% of the on-site team, demonstrating Zain KSA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and its dedication to empowering women and enhancing their roles in dynamic, fast-paced environments.

As part of the preparations, Zain KSA has conducted comprehensive training programs for its team at the holy sites, focusing on technical skills, customer service, crisis management, and hands-on field training. The team is proficient in over 10 languages, including Urdu, French, English, Spanish, and Bahasa Indonesia, to swiftly address the diverse needs of pilgrims.

The company has boosted its points of sale and 24/7 field booths by over 45% this year, making it easier for pilgrims to access communication and data services. Additionally, Zain KSA has strengthened its technical support teams at key locations to ensure prompt and efficient assistance.

Zain KSA has elevated the digital experience for pilgrims by harnessing AI capabilities and state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure, including a cutting-edge 5G network. These enhancements ensure an unprecedented experience that complements pilgrims’ spiritual and cultural journey.