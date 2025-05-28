Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC), a leader in industrial solutions and instrumentation services in the UAE, has partnered with InfyPower, a global leader in the Electrical Vehicles Charging and Energy Storage Industry.

Through this partnership, EEIC becomes the exclusive agent of Infypower in the UAE, combining their global engineering expertise with EEIC’s regional legacy to offer scalable, intelligent EV charging and Energy Storage solutions.

The partnership is being showcased during the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, where both companies are presenting their collaboration and breakthrough technologies alike. As part of the exhibition, one of InfyPower’s advanced EV charger models is being displayed at the EEIC stand, highlighting the joint commitment to building a clean, connected future for mobility infrastructure in the UAE.

InfyPower’s EV chargers offer a distinct advantage with their ability to operate both off-grid and on-grid - offering unique flexibility for deployment across both urban and remote environments. This hybrid capability directly supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, responding to the growing demand for green transportation and clean energy innovation. The integration of InfyPower’s solutions into EEIC’s offerings reinforces a shared mission to drive future-ready, energy-efficient infrastructure across the region.

Joseph Mazzotta, Sales Director EMEA at InfyPower, commented, “Partnering with EEIC represents a major milestone for us as we expand our footprint into the Middle East. Our mission is to be a leading provider of EV charging and energy storage power solutions, and a respected technical benchmark and pioneer in the power industry. This partnership allows us to bring that vision to life - delivering reliable, flexible, and future-oriented charging solutions tailored to the UAE’s needs.”

Hagop Dermosessian, General Manager, at Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) & GCG Engineering Services, said, “Our collaboration with InfyPower marks a new chapter in our efforts to introduce sustainable, intelligent technologies to the UAE market. By offering state-of-the-art EV chargers with both off-grid and on-grid functionality, we are equipping industries and communities with the tools to embrace clean mobility and reduce environmental impact. This partnership reinforces EEIC’s commitment to innovation and long-term value creation across the region.”

Together, EEIC and InfyPower are advancing the UAE’s clean energy transition by accelerating the adoption of smart EV infrastructure - supporting the country’s net-zero ambitions and broader vision for sustainable urban development.

About InfyPower

Shenzhen Infypower Co., Ltd. is a high-tech company professionally engaged in power supply and power system solutions for the renewable energy industry. We are professional in power electronic technology, focus on the electric vehicle power solutions, our products include charger modules, charging system controllers, charging station management systems, and vehicle mounted power supplies etc. Infypower focused on Infy Inside strategy, is willing to be the foundation, as a worry free support for the customer.

About EEIC

Established in 2002, Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company (EEIC) – A Ghobash Group Enterprise, takes pride in being a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company in the UAE. With over 500 specialists and cutting-edge technology, EEIC excels in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and control systems, undertaking complex projects across various sectors such as Oil & gas, Energy, Power, Utilities, Water Treatment & Management, and Smart Infrastructure. EEIC's clients include ADNOC, government entities, semi-government organizations, and leading EPC contractors. The company is focused on renewable sustainable energy solutions, aiming to be a top contractor and employer in its industry.

For more information, visit eeic-uae.com or write to info@eeic-uae.com. You can also follow EEIC on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Tony HamadGroup

Marketing Director