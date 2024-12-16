Gargash Motors is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ilyas & Mustafa Galadari Group - Metro Taxi to deliver a fleet of GAC Motor EMKOO Hybrid vehicles. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions across the UAE.

This milestone marks a significant strategic achievement, positioning GAC Motor as one of the first Chinese automotive brands to achieve such a volume with a local taxi company in the UAE. This success highlights the growing trust in GAC Motor’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The inclusion of the GAC Motor EMKOO Hybrid in Metro Taxi’s fleet not only demonstrates the brand’s ability to meet the operational needs of the region but also reinforces the shared vision of advancing eco-conscious transportation solutions in Dubai.

The EMKOO Hybrid’s exceptional fuel efficiency, offering a range of up to 1,000 kilometers on a full tank, makes it an ideal choice for high-demand taxi operations. This efficiency enhances Metro Taxi’s operational performance while aligning with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and a more sustainable future for the emirate.

Mr. Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, said:

"This partnership is a testament to Gargash Motors’ commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the automotive sector. By introducing the GAC Motor EMKOO Hybrid to the Metro Taxi fleet, we are proud to support Dubai’s clean energy goals while providing a practical, eco-friendly solution for public transportation. This collaboration marks another step forward in our mission to bring high-quality, sustainable vehicles to the UAE market.”

Mr. Ilyas Galadari and Mr. Mustafa Galadari, Chairmen of Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Integrating the GAC Motor EMKOO Hybrids into our Metro Taxi fleet reflects our dedication to adopting advanced, eco-friendly technologies. This initiative not only elevates our service standards but also reinforces our commitment to Dubai’s sustainability objectives.”

By introducing the GAC Motor EMKOO Hybrid to its fleet, Metro Taxi continues its journey toward operational excellence and eco-conscious practices, offering passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience. This collaboration further strengthens Gargash Motors’ commitment to expanding sustainable automotive options in the UAE and the GCC region.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Name: Elias Nassar

Position: Group Chief Marketing Officer, Gargash Group

Email: EliasN@daman.ae

About Gargash Group:

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and F&B. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, Gargash Group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Restaurant and Hotel industry.

About GAC Motor:

GAC Motor started its journey in July 2008 from Guangzhou, China. Being a high-tech endeavor in the automobile industry, this esteemed group has shown a great dedication towards the production and sales of top-class vehicles, engines, most auto parts, as well as the most demanded accessories. GAC also has its R&D team for designing various engineering technologies. The group has completed 10 years of glorious service and engraved the brand across the globe, with goodwill through its tagline- “The Road to Greatness”, and hence becoming a pioneer in the automobile industry to bring innovations beyond the limits!

During 2013-2020, GAC maintained a great level of consistency, holding the highest ranking among most brands, as reported by J.D. Power Asia Pacific Initial Quality Study (IQS). Moreover, this prestigious brand also secured the highest score of 653 for 2 years in a row in Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) in 2018, making its brand leading on top with the best quality, along with high sales and great standards in the service.

With years of great hard work on technology and persistence in self-made innovation, GAC has created a great deal of efficiency, quality, economic and ecological manufacturing benchmark plant, based on the development philosophy - “Innovative, Co-ordinated, Eco-friendly”, and following the SSC (Simple, Slim, Compact) principle.