UAE-Dubai: Gargash Group, an independent SIXT franchisee and one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises as well as largest distributors of premium cars and provider of mobility solutions, announces the inauguration of its latest SIXT branch at Zayed International Airport, Terminal A, Abu Dhabi. A standout feature of this new establishment is the groundbreaking SIXT Diamond Lounge, an exclusive facility that's first-of-its-kind in the entire region, elevating the customer experience with a blend of elegance and exclusivity.



Setting a new benchmark in customer service, the SIXT Diamond Lounge offers a range of enticing incentives. Members can benefit from the exclusive "skip the line" service, providing priority access to expedite their car rental process for a seamless and time-efficient experience. The lounge also promises first-class comfort, on-the-go connectivity, personalized VIP assistance, and a selection of refreshments and snacks. The lavish sanctuary provides travelers with an opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate before embarking on the next leg of their journey.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the new venture, Tony Bourne, General Manager of SIXT UAE franchisee, said: "We are delighted to unveil our newest branch, a significant step in our journey to provide customers with an experience that adds unparalleled value. Beyond the exceptional comfort and convenience, the SIXT Diamond Lounge opens the door to a world of exclusive benefits, redefining the rental journey."



Zayed International Airport stands as a symbol of Abu Dhabi's commitment to top-tier travel services. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and expansive facilities, the airport boasts a remarkable capacity to accommodate a growing influx of travelers, offering convenience and comfort on a grand scale. This strategic expansion not only caters to the increasing demand for premium mobility solutions but also solidifies Gargash Group's position as a pioneering force in the UAE's automotive and service industry. The Diamond Lounge is a concept that SIXT offers at select locations across the USA and Europe, ensuring a consistent standard of excellence for global travelers.



About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services, and food & and beverages. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative, and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, as well as mobility brands such as SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & and SIXT Limousine by operating as independent franchisee. In addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, construction equipment & and power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial, and industrial property management assistance.



About SIXT

Gargash Enterprises operates in the UAE as an independent SIXT franchisee for 16 years. In this role Gargash Group offers daily, weekly, monthly, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine, and other booking services.

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio.