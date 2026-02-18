Dubai: Mercedes-Benz, as Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2026 under its long-term Premier Partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), will be supported locally by Gargash Enterprises, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

As part of this global agreement between Mercedes-Benz and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Mercedes-Benz presence at the event reflects the Middle East’s role within a broader international platform for women’s tennis, connecting performance, innovation and leadership through premium experiences for players, fans and guests.

In support of Mercedes-Benz’s role as Experience Partner, Gargash will bring the brand’s “Welcome Home” philosophy to life by creating environments that prioritise comfort and a sense of belonging for players, officials and spectators. The collaboration will support the Championships through official player mobility, an immersive Mercedes-Benz brand showcase, and curated hospitality and engagement zones designed to elevate the on-site experience.

The WTA 1000 tournament takes place from 15 to 21 February 2026, followed by the ATP 500 tournament from 23 to 28 February 2026, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud.

“Tennis is the ultimate showcase of precision and peak performance, qualities equally reflected in the Mercedes-Benz engineering ethos,” said Thomas Schulz, General Manager, Gargash Enterprises. “Under Mercedes-Benz’s global partnership with the WTA, we are proud to support the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships alongside Mercedes-Benz by delivering seamless mobility and curated brand experiences that enhance how athletes and visitors experience the tournament.”

Visitors can expect a striking Mercedes-Benz presence throughout the venue, including a premium vehicle display, exclusive hospitality zones, and seamless mobility solutions for players and officials. The brand’s curated spaces will offer fans an up-close encounter with the latest Mercedes-Benz models while enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of the tournament.

The tournament features a strong and competitive player line-up from both the WTA and ATP, with a dynamic mix of top-ranked players, rising stars and fan favourites.

For more information on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, visit the official tournament website:

https://dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/

About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises comprising internationally renowned brands across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and new ventures. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, Ankai, SIXT Rent a Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, the group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages premium residential, commercial and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Restaurant and Hotel industry.

