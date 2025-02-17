Abu Dhabi, UAE: On opening day of IDEX 2025, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services in the UAE, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GE Aerospace to advance the development of Emirati talent in the aerospace sector.

Through this collaboration, the two industry leaders will provide practical hands-on training and theoretical classroom style education to young UAE nationals as part of GAL’s recently launched "Next 50 Initiative." The Initiative, a multi-year program aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of aspiring Emirati aerospace professionals, is designed to host 50 students annually, offering specialized training on aircraft engine maintenance, avionics, engineering principles, and operational best practices.

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Chief Executive Officer at GAL commented, “It is our responsibility to contribute to building a highly skilled workforce and robust knowledge-based economy here in the UAE. At GAL, we are proud to offer programs like the “Next 50 Initiative” to actualize our commitment. Partnering with GE Aerospace, allows us to leverage our expertise not only to train the next generation of Emirati leaders, but also equip them with industry-leading experience and tools needed to drive growth and the future of the UAE aerospace sector.”

“We are pleased to welcome these Emirati students to our world-renowned training center, which is located close to our global headquarters and major R&D, engineering, and manufacturing facilities,” said Salim Mousallam, Regional Vice President of Defense & Systems for GE Aerospace in the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye. “We have proudly contributed to workforce development in the UAE and the wider region for decades, and this program is the latest example of our shared commitment to building a pipeline of skilled, passionate, and talented young people who are eager to work in the aerospace sector.”

As part of the “Next 50 Initiative” programming, students will travel to the GE Aerospace Customer Technical Education Center (CTEC) in the United States to learn and gain technical proficiency in a world-class training facility setting. This collaboration solidifies a shared vision between GAL and GE Aerospace to further strengthen the UAE’s role as a global leader in aerospace innovation.