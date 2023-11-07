Dubai, UAE: As the United Arab Emirates nears the culmination of the Year of Sustainability, which has been centered around the theme "Today for Tomorrow," the nation has witnessed many initiatives, events, and activities that have shed light on the UAE's extensive heritage in sustainable practices. These endeavors have aimed to raise awareness about sustainability across various domains, foster community engagement in development efforts, and bolster national strategies. Furthermore, the UAE has embraced ideas and initiatives that not only enhance sustainability but also showcase the cultural identity of the country.

With this foundation, "GADHA" is on its way to achieving sustainability in business and enterprise by empowering individuals and institutions and bolstering society through providing competencies that possess sufficient responsibility and awareness to meet ongoing challenges. GADHA has always been committed to empowering professional and technical personnel through its comprehensive training programs that support and encourage effective social responsibility for achieving sustainable development objectives. Until the end of this year, GADHA is eager to certify approximately 5,000 trainees through its specialized sustainability programs, in addition to its agenda of numerous technical programs. GADHA’s approach is closely tied to the UAE’s commitment to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, with Goal 8 aiming to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Founder and Chairman of GADHA, emphasized the importance of sustainability practice and inspiring the youth, stating: “Achieving a sustainable future requires substantial investments in human resources, and we are in GADHA believe in the importance of enhancing the capabilities and empowerment of individuals, as our vision stems from our commitment to empowering individuals and institutions in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the region, GADHA’s portfolio consists of a variety of training programs designed to enhance skills in various fields, including sustainability. Through these programs, we aim to endow talented individuals with the tools necessary to facilitate future investment, progress, and true sustainability.”

Engineer Khalid continued: "Our interest in including sustainability in all our training programs stems from our keenness to continue with the approach of the Founder of the Nation, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to develop and progress in all fields and create a better future for our children and grandchildren."

Additionally, GADHA is currently exploring potential partnerships with both public and private entities to foster the professional and personal development of their staff members through projects and training courses. GADHA intends to expand its reach and assist sustainability and professional development programs across various industries by forming these strategic alliances.

The "Sustainable Future Leaders" program is one of GADHA's defining projects and demonstrates its dedication to sustainability. One prominent example of this commitment is the event hosted for the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, where participants gained invaluable insights into the future of sustainability during a five-day initiative, immersing them in a comprehensive curriculum focused on sustainable development. GADHA Experts were on hand to offer stimulating talks that emphasized the importance of sustainability and provided attendees with the information and abilities needed to effect change in their local communities.

Beyond the 'Sustainable Future Leaders' program, GADHA has successfully organized workshops such as 'Business Sustainability Management' in collaboration with esteemed institutions like the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund. These workshops have been instrumental in equipping participants with the skills needed to navigate the complex world of sustainability. Through these initiatives, GADHA has empowered participants, enabling them to make meaningful contributions in their respective fields.

GADHA's commitment to sustainability extends beyond these initiatives by creating a rich environment for knowledge transfer and cultivating the potential of the next generation of leaders. By fostering a culture of sustainability and empowering the youth, GADHA reflects the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future.

