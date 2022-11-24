Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GAC Group has been awarded the Transportation and Logistics Award at this year’s The Maritime Standard Awards for its leading integrated logistics services in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

It is the third time GAC has received the award following its wins in 2018 and 2021.

The accolade recognised GAC Group’s commitment to delivering exceptional and cost-effective services and solutions to the region’s logistics industry, as well as highlighting GAC’s dedication to innovation by embracing new technologies to improve overall performance and expand the scope and scale of customer offerings.

Ronald Lichtenecker, GAC Dubai’s Managing Director, accepted the award at a ceremony held at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Fredrik Nyström, GAC’s Group Vice President Middle East, says: “Receiving the Transportation and Logistics Award is a further testament to GAC’s proven commitment to providing flexible, high-quality and innovative services to meet our customers’ market demand.

“That commitment is also seen in our continued investment in our logistics operations, assets and facilities across the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, and constant IT developments to ensure our customers receive seamless and coordinated solutions equipped with the latest technology to deliver the best value support possible.”