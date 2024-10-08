G42, the UAE-based leading technology company at the forefront of innovation and artificial intelligence, is proud to release their latest film, created in collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, featuring Lewis Hamilton.

The production, which seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence into its visual storytelling, takes viewers on a journey on the power of AI and how we can choose to harness its potential, through the eyes and the voice of Lewis Hamilton.

In a unique synergy of technology and imagination, G42 have harnessed the incredible capability of AI to create visual artwork that tells a story, delving into a choice we all collectively face every single day. The choice focuses on our responsibility to use AI for the better of generations to come, and the consequences we face in using it irresponsibly. The Choice focuses on our responsibility to define how we use AI for the better of generations to come and how we safeguard its development, asking a responsible approach by pursuing positive outcomes for society as a whole.

“This film brings to life, with a unique voice and style, the potential and the power of AI, both in sport and in our lives, through the eyes and voice of Lewis Hamilton”, said Alex Brunori, G42 Group Senior Director, Brand and Brand Experience.

“The film ignites G42’s ethos of ‘Inventing a Better Everyday’, maximizing the potential impact of AI for the greater good.” highlighting the ever-increasing significance of AI in our world today and the exponential possibilities that AI brings.

As Formula One continues to develop, G42’s partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team continues to evolve as well, in a common search for excellence and performance benefits.