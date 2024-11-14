Union Insurance Company achieved a net profit of AED 22.74 million in the first nine months of this year compared to a profit of AED 2.16 million in the same period last year, a jump of 953%.

The company turned profitable in the third quarter by AED 9.8 million compared to a loss of AED 11.3 million in the same period of 2023.

-Ends-

About Union Insurance Company

Established in 1998 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Union Insurance Company is regulated by the UAE Central Bank and has a paid up capital of over AED 330 million. The company provides a wide range of individual and commercial insurance products to clients in the UAE and wider Middle East.

For further information, please contact Riham Osama or Norman Barakat at: email:

riham.o@unioninsurance.ae or sara.m@unioninsurance.ae