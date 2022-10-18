ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, has closed out its inaugural participation at GITEX Global, the world's largest tech and startup super-connector event in Dubai.

During the week-long event, G42 underscored their belief that the answer is always “yes” by answering some of the toughest questions about the present and the future of technology. The company highlighted this theme for conference-goers, customers, partners, and the world through its one-of-a-kind exhibitor stand, interactive experiences, and presentations from senior leaders. G42 and its operating companies also inked numerous partnerships, recorded live episodes of the company’s flagship podcast, G42onAIr, and delivered several panel presentations featuring G42’s senior leaders.

At GITEX, the full scope of G42’s ecosystem was on display, enabling the company to connect with innovators, thinkers, and industry movers from leading technology organizations around the globe. G42’s participation at the event showcased the company's high-impact technology solutions as well as their commitment to leading the discovery of technology to answer society’s most pressing questions.

G42’s immersive double-decker stand showcased the company’s vast product offering and capabilities, and saw thousands of visitors. Through the event, G42’s operating companies delivered 23 high-level presentations and recorded 11 episodes of G42onAIr. Each presentation highlighted the latest products and solutions across different industries, from energy-efficient data centers to AI-powered geospatial intelligence, while the live podcast recordings spotlighted the atmosphere of innovation cultivated during GITEX, hearing from various partners and G42 executives.

During the conference, the company signed 15 strategic MoU’s, partnering with organizations including Data IKU, AWS, PwC, Accenture, Cisco, Benya Technologies, and the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.

Notably, Injazat, a G42 company and market leader for digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, announced the formation of a joint venture with Nesma Infrastructure and Technology, to provide key digital services across Saudi Arabia as the country undergoes rapid digital transformation. The new company, Nesma Injazat, will start operating this month with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, and play a critical role in supporting organizations across various sectors that include healthcare, smart cities, energy, and construction, developing Saudi Arabia’s IT and digital infrastructure.

Aligned with its ambitious mission to be a leader for geospatial data in the UAE and beyond, Bayanat, an operating company of G42, signed a partnership agreement with UAVOS, a manufacturer of unmanned vehicles intended to serve the European and the US markets. The partnership emphasizes the importance of predictive geospatial intelligence, represented by the fusion of Bayanat’s geospatial expertise with G42’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Also during GITEX, G42 Healthcare celebrated its recent strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to globalize its genomic sequencing, proteomics, and biobanking services that enable quick and efficient data storage and transfer to clients across the globe. With the AWS partnership, the company plans to deliver omics and insights as an on-demand service – where samples can be shipped to G42 Healthcare for sequencing, analysis and then best-in-class genomic and proteomic data is wired back to the client while stored safely and securely on the AWS cloud system.

Illustrating the company’s commitment to Egypt as a strategic market for growth and entry point to the broader MEA region, G42 announced an equity-based investment in Benya Technologies, the leading digital and ICT infrastructure provider in Egypt and the MEA Region. Through the partnership G42 aims to provide the capital and technologies needed to develop Egypt’s digital sector further, delivering artificial intelligence and critical digital infrastructure, such as data centers, telecommunications towers, and cloud technology.

Three of G42’s senior leaders were featured in panel discussions during GITEX, including Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, Dr. Prashanth Marpu, Director of Bayanat Geospatial Center of Excellence, and Rajnish Sharma, Director of IT Infrastructure and DevOps at G42. During the discussions, the leaders presented valuable insights on some of the pressing issues the company is working to address and demonstrated G42’s commitment to developing high-impact technology to solve the world’s most complex problems.

