DUBAI: The GITEX Global 2024 exhibition, the largest technology event in the world, will open its doors to the public in Dubai on 14th October. The Dubai Government will have a notable presence through a joint pavilion featuring over 45 government and private sector entities, alongside Digital Dubai, the organizing body for the pavilion.

Digital Dubai has dedicated a special zone for artificial intelligence within the Dubai Government’s pavilion, highlighting the critical importance of this technology. This initiative is a key component of Digital Dubai’s strategy for enhancing business operations, services and government programs during the next stage of the digital transformation journey.

The Dubai Government Pavilion will witness a notable presence of a group of strategic partners from both the public and private sectors. These include "e&" as the Platinum Partner, and Emirates Auction as the distinguished Gold Plus Partner. The list of Gold Partners also includes the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Airports, and Moro, a subsidiary of Digital Dewa. Additionally, Silver Partners include the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, UXE Security Solutions, Network International, and Dell Technologies.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, emphasised the significance of this event, and Digital Dubai’s participation and collaboration with partners from government and private entities. He said: “GITEX Global is an eagerly anticipated annual event. It has gained its importance from its ability to showcase the innovations of companies, institutions, and research and development centers around the world in the field of technology. This year’s edition is particularly noteworthy due to the huge and rapid evolution of artificial intelligence technologies, which have emerged as a defining feature of the Fourth Industrial Revolution we are currently experiencing.”

“I invite everyone to visit and explore the Dubai Government Pavilion, where I am confident that they will have an interactive and enjoyable experience with solutions presented by entities on the Pavilion. They will witness a showcase of the city’s digital achievements and future initiatives that will harness technology for the benefit of humanity across all sectors, with the government sector leading the way,” he added.

Digital Dubai is participating in this event as a unifying platform that brings together over 45 government and private sector entities within the Dubai Government Pavilion. Under this umbrella, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment and the Digital Dubai Government Establishment will showcase their contributions.



