ABU DHABI - Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) will showcase how AI advances key sectors and drives sustainable development at GITEX 2024.

As part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, MBZUAI will reinforce the UAE’s efforts to lead in AI and innovation and the university’s commitment to solving real-world challenges.

Delegates and visitors will experience the latest research applications in computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and robotics; these are technologies that are transforming several sectors, such as healthcare, industry, and media.

The university aims to showcase the potential of AI solutions that arise from the convergence of research, industry, and society through its applications. These solutions are designed to deliver enhanced impact on a larger scale, similar to improving healthcare outcomes and thereby contributing to sustainable development objectives.

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, said, “AI is revolutionising industries around the world. At MBZUAI, we are proud to be at the forefront of these developments. MBZUAI’s participation at GITEX demonstrates our commitment to educating the next generation of AI leaders while creating AI-driven solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy, supporting its position as a global hub for AI and innovation.”